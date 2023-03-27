Meet DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh, who has a net worth of Rs 6,800 crore; Know about his lifestyle, education & career

DLF’s Rajiv Singh and family have managed to top the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List with a wealth of $6.8 billion, followed by Chandru Raheja and family.

According to the list that was released on March 22, it was revealed that the total number of real estate billionaires in India fell to 12 from 14 in 2022. Their cumulative wealth dropped 20 percent to $37.7 billion in 2023.

Who is Rajiv Singh?

Rajiv Singh is the only son of India’s real estate king Kushal Pal Singh. With 35 years of experience, Rajiv Singh took over the company when his father retired aged 90 in 2020.

Rajiv Singh’s career

He has managed to change the game for DLF ever since he joined – The company ventured into retail, hospitality, and insurance, and become a sponsor of the Indian Premier League (IPL). That’s not all, Rajiv Singh also took DLF’s annuity business from Rs 1.55 crore in 2007 to Rs 2,900 crore in 2019.

Rajiv Singh’s education

Born on May 8, 1959, Rajiv Singh is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He possesses more than three decades of professional experience.

Rajiv Singh’s salary and net worth

Rajiv Singh and his family topped the Hurun Global Rich List with a rank of 21 in India and a global rank of 413. He has a net worth of $6.8 billion.

In 2021-22, DLF posted a revenue of Rs 6,138 crore and new sales bookings of Rs 7,273 crore. The total comprehensive income was Rs 1,513 crore. DLF’s market cap stands at Rs 87,724 crore. Rajiv Singh’s total compensation in the year was Rs 15.49 crore, up from Rs 3.2 crore in 2020-21.