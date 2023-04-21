Meet Dilip Surana, the man who earned Rs 400 crore selling Dolo; Take a look inside his Rs 66 crore house

Dilip Surana is the chairman and Managing Director of Micro Labs. He has recently bought a lavish house in Bengaluru –It has been priced at Rs 66 crore. As per reports, Dilip Surana’s mansion is one of the most expensive properties in the city.

Spread across 12,043 square feet, the bungalow has been built on 8373 square feet of land. The property has been bought from Sadhna, GG Rajendra Kumar, and Manu Gautam. As per Money Control, Dilip Surana has given a stamp duty of Rs 3.36 crore for the property.

Who is Dilip Surana?

Dilip Surana, the chairman of Micro Labs makes generic drugs for cardiac diabetes and painkillers. The pharma company has an annual revenue is above Rs 4000 crore.

Dilip Surana’s family

Not many people would know but Dilip Surana’s family used to live in a rented home in Bengaluru almost 20 years back. Dilip Surana’s father believed that they should invest all the money in the company instead of buying a house. Currently, Dilip and Anand Surana are running Micro Labs. It has 17 factories and business operations in 50 countries.

Images of Dilip Surana’s luxurious bungalow

Dilip Surana’s career and his success

Dilip Surana and his company became famous due to their flagship product – Dolo-650 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per reports, the company earned Rs 400 crore in 2020 selling this product only.

Compared to the sale of 7.5 crores of Dolo strips before the pandemic, Micro Labs sales doubled during the coronavirus. The profit surged 244 per cent between March 2019 and March 2021.

How did Micro Labs start?

In 1973, GC Khurana, the founder of Micro Labs moved to Bengaluru from Rajasthan in search of a job. He was an accountant. A few months after becoming a distributor of a Delhi-based company he set up Micro Labs with just five products. His focus was to maintain the quality. In 1983, Dilip Surana joined Micro Labs and made it pan-India.

Micro Labs makes drugs in ophthalmology, dermatology cardiology, diabetology, and psychiatry. However, their star product is Dolo. Launched in 1993, Dolo became a household name during COVID-19.

Surana family’s net worth

The net worth of the Surana family is Rs 26,600 crore.