Poonam Juneja, director of Mankind Pharma recently sold a property in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar for Rs 91 crore. Spread over 1,200 square yards, the bungalow was bought by Dhruv Malhotra, Dakhsh Malhotra, and Ranjana Malhotra of Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems. As per reports, they had to pay a stamp duty of Rs 4.85 crore.

For the unversed, Vasant Vihar is one of the poshest residential localities in Delhi. The covered area of the property is 1,501 square metres.

Earlier deals

Recently, AG Mukul Rohatgi’s wife bought a bungalow for Rs 160 crore in Delhi’s Golf Links, and Relaxo’s Ritesh Dua sold a house for Rs 70 crore in the same locality.

Who is Poonam Juneja?

Poonam Juneja is the wife of Ramesh Juneja, the founder of Mankind Pharma. As per Forbes, the Juneja family has an estimated net worth $ 4.2 billion. He established Mankind Pharma with his brother.

Who is Dhruv Malhotra?

Dhruv Malhotra is the Technical Director at Everest Group.

Dhruv Malhotra’s career

As per the company’s website, “He took initial exposure in creating a vertical in the Everest Group for developing import substitute, Energy Efficient Vacuum Systems under the banner EVEREST BLOWER SYSTEMS Pvt. Ltd. Within a short span he turned the lateral into high growth, high engineering profit centre managed by a team of young qualified engineers. Their technical competence is appreciated by leading chemical and pharma industries making them the pioneer in their segment.”

The company has 1376 customers.

Dhruv Malhotra’s education

Dhruv Malhotra went to Delhi’s Modern School. He pursued his graduation in engineering from Bengaluru’s RV College in the Mechanical stream.