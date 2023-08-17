Meet Dharampal Gulati, the spice king of MDH masale; here’s how he migrated from Pakistan to India carrying the aroma of his spices

It’s impossible that you haven’t heard the jingle “Asli masale sach sach, MDH MDH!” and how can anyone forget the iconic man who flexed his moustache in the iconic ad of MDH masale? This face became so popular that the brand was known because of this face. But did you know the man himself was the founder of MDH masale and he came to India from Pakistan during the partition?

His name was Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the CEO of MDH masale.

Popularly known as the spice king, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati’s life is a saga of resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to his roots. Little did anyone know that this young boy would one day shape the spice industry and become an iconic figure.

A turbulent beginning

Gulati, born on March 27, 1923, in Sialkot (now in Pakistan), had a family tradition of spice trading. His father’s spice shop, Mahashian Di Hatti, was famous as Deggi Mirch Wale. He left school to support his family when he was just 10 and began working various jobs, like carpentry, rice trading, and selling hardware. Eventually, he joined his father’s spice business which had a turnover between Rs 500 and Rs 800 per day during this time.

Source: MDH

At the tender age of 24, Dharampal Gulati faced the turmoil of Partition head-on. His family, proprietors of the renowned ‘Mahashian di Hatti’ spice shop, were caught in the maelstrom of the deadly riots. The ancestral home, livelihood, and even the spices’ shop were left behind as they fled the chaos. With a heavy heart, they left behind their familiar life, hoping for a fresh start.

In Delhi, he registered his family for a ‘refugee card’ for basic ration and tried different jobs like running a horse carriage and selling sugarcane. But he eventually returned to his roots and set up the iconic MDH spice brand.

He got married to Lilawati at the age of 18 in 1941.

A struggle for survival

At the time of migration, he had 1500 Rs in his pocket. Starting with buying a Tonga for Rs. 650, he provided rides from New Delhi Railway Station to various places. He then acquired a small shop on Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, Delhi, measuring 14ft. x 9ft. This marked the beginning of his ground spices business under the banner of Mahashian Di Hatti now known as MDH, also known as “DEGGI MIRCH WALE.”

The Gulati family’s journey was far from smooth as they resettled in Delhi after a pit stop in Amritsar. Finding themselves in a ramshackle house with a crumbling roof, the family struggled to make ends meet. But within this adversity lay the seeds of Dharampal Gulati’s future success.

Source: MDH

“It was a small house with hardly any place to sleep. There was no running water, no latrine,” recalls Mallika Ahluwalia, who delved into Gulati’s life for her book, “Divided by Partition, United by Resilience.” Despite the dire circumstances, Gulati’s spirit remained unbroken.

The spice empire rises

Gulati’s tenacity and foresight propelled MDH to new heights. His business acumen and commitment to quality gradually built a reputation that resonated far beyond India’s borders.

When it comes to spices, MDH isn’t just a player; it’s a true contender, holding the impressive title of India’s second-largest spice producer and seller. With a 12% market share, it’s a force to be reckoned with, right behind the trailblazing Everest Spices by S. Narendrakumar.

Source: MDH

With over 60 products exported to 100 countries, MDH became synonymous with flavorful delights. From the sizzling Deggi Mirch to the tantalizing Chaat Masala and soul-soothing Chana Masala, Gulati’s creations found their way into countless households, enriching meals and relationships.

A legacy beyond spices

Dharampal Gulati’s impact went beyond just spices and business. He nurtured education through the establishment of schools like the MDH International School and the Mahashay Dharampal Vidya Mandir. His philanthropic endeavors, including a 200-bed hospital and a mobile healthcare unit for slum dwellers, reflected his commitment to giving back.

His charitable legacy doesn’t just bear his name; it lives through the Mahashay Chunnilal Charitable Trust, the vessel through which his benevolence flows. When the world grappled with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, he stepped up once again. Contributions to the Chief Minister’s relief fund and a donation of 7,500 PPE kits to Delhi’s healthcare warriors showcased his unwavering compassion, even in the face of adversity.

Achievements

His exceptional efforts were recognized when he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honor, in 2019. This recognition marked the culmination of a life dedicated to not only flavors but also enriching the lives of those around him.

Source: MDH

At the age of 94, the then CEO of MDH took the title of the highest-paid CEO in the FMCG sector. He outshone industry stalwarts like Adi Godrej of Godrej Consumer, Vivek Gambhir, the visionary behind Godrej, Sanjiv Mehta from Hindustan Unilever, and even ITC’s Y.C. Deveshwar.

A lasting legacy

Dharampal Gulati’s journey came to an end on December 3, 2020, at the age of 97. But his legacy lives on through the empire he built, the lives he touched, and the flavors he introduced to the world. His story serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, reminding them that determination, innovation, and unwavering dedication can transform a humble venture into an iconic empire.

Source: MDH

The spice king’s tale is a testament to the power of resilience and the ability to turn adversities into opportunities. From a young boy fleeing the wrath of Partition to becoming an industry titan, Dharampal Gulati’s journey remains a source of inspiration for generations to come.