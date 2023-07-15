Meet Deepti Salgaokar, the lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani? Know about the VC of Sunaparanta, her connection with Nirav Modi, her love story & more

In the glittering world of the Ambanis, where fame and fortune reign supreme, one name often goes unnoticed – Deepti Salgaokar. While her brothers Mukesh and Anil Ambani have commanded the limelight for decades, Deepti has chosen a path away from the public eye. Yet, behind her unassuming demeanor lies a fascinating story of love, family bonds, and unexpected connections.

Here’s the story of how Deepti united the Salgaokar and Reliance not by business but by love.

Born into the illustrious Ambani family, Deepti Salgaokar is the youngest daughter of the legendary Dhirubhai Ambani. Growing up in a household filled with dreams and ambition, she shared a special bond with her late father. Her profound connection with Dhirubhai would shape her life, making her a hands-on individual in every aspect she embraced.

Vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, Goa Centre for arts

Sunaparanta was set up by Deepti’s husband Dattaraj Salgaokar with the aim to preserve Goa’s culture and ethnicity. Deepti Salgaokar is the vice-chairperson and a member of the advisory board of this institution.

Her love story

The story of Deepti’s love life is a tale of destiny woven with the threads of friendship. In the Mumbai of yesteryears, the Ambanis resided on the 22nd floor of Usha Kiran, the city’s sole skyscraper. On the 14th floor lived the Salgaonkars, a prominent business family headed by Vasudev Salgaonkar. Bound by their similar humble beginnings and entrepreneurial spirit, Dhirubhai and Vasudev developed a deep friendship that extended to their families.

Following Vasudev Salgaonkar’s untimely demise, a new connection emerged between Deepti and his son, Duttaraj Salgaokar. Love blossomed between the two families, and Deepti and Raj found themselves falling for each other at first sight. After a courtship of five years, they sealed their love with marriage on December 31, 1983, embarking on a journey together in Goa.

Her family

Duttaraj Salgaokar, known as Raj, inherited his family’s entrepreneurial prowess and has made a name for himself in the business world. As the owner and Managing Director of the V.M. Salgaokar Group of Companies, Raj carries forward his father’s legacy with pride. He is also the owner of the prestigious football club ‘Salgaokar’ in Goa. Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Production Engineering from V.J.T.I, Bombay University, and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton Business School, Raj has achieved success in his own right.

Connection with Nirav Modi

While Deepti Salgaokar’s life may seem distant from the stormy world of high-profile scandals, fate has a way of entwining unexpected threads. Her daughter, Isheta Salgaokar, previously married Neeshal Modi, the younger brother of embattled tycoon Nirav Modi. The marriage, which took place in 2016, connected Deepti’s family to one of the most sensational financial scandals. However, the couple later parted ways, and Isheta found new love in the arms of Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility and the nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal.