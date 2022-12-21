Meet Chitiz Agarwal, the man helping local Indian businesses grow digitally

With each passing day, we see a new company or a start-up in the market. While it’s not easy to set up a business, it’s not impossible, especially when you have support from people like Chitiz Agarwal. He is the founder, and CEO of Techila Global Services and is working hard to help local Indian business to grow digitally. He helps local startups and SMEs embrace digitization by implementing Salesforce. Agarwal has been offering Salesforce development and consultancy services to clients worldwide for over two decades.

Digitally, the last few years have been revolutionary for India. With the internet getting cheaper and finding its way to the hinterland, tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns have become more tech-savvy. This has considerably increased the country’s digital literacy, giving umpteen opportunities for local businesses to thrive in the market. However, while they have the necessary resources to embrace digitization, local entrepreneurs need a helping hand to establish their digital authority.

Here’s how Agarwal helps

Agarwal provides a helping hand to local Indian businesses across the country. Depending on the objectives they want to attain, the customers they cater to, the processes they want to streamline, and the departments they want to focus on, his team of Salesforce professionals helps businesses set up the cloud-based CRM solution. It helps them record, store, track, and analyze valuable customer records using a centralized cloud-based platform.

Looking at the potential of local Indian startups and local SMEs, Agarwal believes that the digital revolution in the country is yet to reach its pinnacle. He says, “India’s digital potential should not be taken likely. We have already proved our mettle in the realm of digital payment. By implementing CRM solutions like Salesforce, we can make local businesses reach great heights. My team and I have been giving our best to offer state-of-the-art services as Salesforce implementation partners. Along with making business processes easier, getting on the digital bandwagon will provide the much-anticipated boost to the Indian economy in the years to come.”