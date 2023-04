Meet Chandru Raheja, India’s richest real estate tycoon; Know about his Rs 31,100 crore net worth, lifestyle & more

Chandru Raheja is an Indian business magnate and the founder of K Raheja Corporation and the chairman of the same.

Who is Chandru Raheja? Know here

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram