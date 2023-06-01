Meet Chandru Raheja, India’s richest real estate tycoon; Know about his $3.9 billion net worth, lifestyle & more

Chandru Lachmandas Raheja is an Indian billionaire businessman. He is the chairman of K Raheja Corp, a property developer in India.

Chandru Raheja’s education

Born in 1941, Chandru Raheja, India’s real estate tycoon is a law graduate from the University of Mumbai.

Chandru Raheja’s career

Chandru Raheja’s company is involved in developing malls, department store chains like Shoppers Stop, IT parks, and hotels. That’s not all, Raheja’s Chalet Hotels also has several hotels like the JW Marriott in Mumbai and the Westin in Hyderabad.

Chandru Raheja’s net worth

As of April 24, 2023, Chandru Raheja has an estimated net worth of $3.9 billion, Forbes reported. Chandru Raheja ranked 748 in the recent Billionaires’ List of Forbes. In 2022, he was at the 46th spot on India’s Richest List.

Chandru Raheja’s life and family

Chandru Raheja is married to Jyoti C Raheja. The couple lives in Mumbai and have two sons –Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja. They manage the K Raheja group. For the unversed, they are behind Mindspace, Commerzone, Crossword Bookstores, and Shoppers Stop.