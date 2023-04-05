Byjus, one of the most-valued ed-tech startups, recently hired top Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on April 4. With 21 years of experience, Ajay Goel has worked with companies like Vedanta, Diageo, General Electric (GE), Coca-Cola, and Nestle.

Ajay Goel’s career

Ajay Goel was working as the Group CFO of Vedanta since 2021. At Diageo, he was the executive vice president and finance controller. That’s not all, Ajay Goel was also the EVP at General Electric. According to his LinkedIn profile, Ajay Goel was working as the Lead Finance Manager at Coca-Cola. He has expertise in strategic finance, building teams, capital restructuring, funding strategy, taxation, and aspects of the finance sector.

Ajay Goel’s education

Ajay Goel is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and Company Secretary (CS). He went to St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai in 1997 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business/Management.

Ajay Goel’s responsibilities

As per Byju’s, Ajay Goel’s new position will help the organization’s financial operations and long-term business strategies. He will work closely with Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath – The Founders of Byju’s.

Ajay Goel’s salary

As per Wallmine, as the Acting Chief Financial Officer of Vedanta, the total compensation of Ajay Goel is ₨ 2,970,000.