Meet Brook Eddy: This hippie woman made whopping $35 million selling ‘chai’ in the US!

A refreshing cup of ‘chai’ is perhaps the drink of choice from a vast majority in India. It has been ages since Indians have adored a rejuvenating cup of tea and there is possibly no other beverage that comes close to the popularity that tea enjoys in India. While the popularity of the ‘chai’ has been believed to belong to the colonial overhang of the British era, a surprise development from the US shatters this myth.

For, a US-born has made a killing selling the same tea and has earned a whopping moolah from it. Meet Brook Eddy, an American born who has started selling of tea in the US and has minted as much as $35 million since her company Bhakti Company came into existence. And that’s not all, for the year 2018, Bhakti Chai is expected to rock business of $7 million.

Eddy started her journey way back in 2002 when she visited India. She came to India after getting to know about an NPR story on Swadhyay, a social change movement originating in India. “Swadhyay seemed like this really cool movement that 20 million people were practicing but no one had heard of,” Eddy was quoted as saying by Inc. Eddy holds a Masters degree in social policy. Eddy was looking to make nonprofit organizations stronger and it was her research that brought her to Western India, where she fell head over heels for the drink!

Soon she started brewing her own tea at her hometown Boulder in Colorado, US and sold small jars to her friends. It was in the year 2007 when her entrepreneurial journey began. Her brewed tea was a hit amongst her friends and she formed Bhakti Chai. With a flurry of investors and years of hard work and love for the refreshing beverage, Eddy’s Bhakti Chai managed to fetch her $35 million and her projected income in 2018 is kept at $7 million.

Even with so much moolah at the bank, Eddy’s love for India has not stopped! She said, “I’m a white girl born of hippie parents in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, and then raised in Michigan, right? I shouldn’t really have this pulse for India, but I do. I love the chaos and vibrancy. Every time I come I’m introduced to something new. It’s just real.”