Meet Benu Gopal Bangur, the 92-year-old chairman of Shree Cements; Know about his $7.3 billion net worth, education & more

Benu Gopal Bangur is the chairman of Shree Cements. He is one of the richest people in India. He inherited Shree Cement in 1992 after a family split. However, he gave the power to his son Hari Mohan, a chemical engineer from IIT Mumbai in 2002.

Having started in 1979 in Jaipur, the company sells branded cement – Rockstrong, Shree Ultra Jung Rodhak, and Bangur Cement. Benu Gopal Bangur owns a majority stake in Shree Cement. As per reports, the company is set to invest $200 million in a new cement plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The billionaire has a market capitalization of around Rs 89,750 crore. For the unversed, Shree Cement is the third-largest cement company in India.

Benu Gopal Bangur education

Born in a Marwari business family in Kolkata, Benu Gopal Bangur went to Calcutta University for his graduation. At that time, he was one of the first graduates in Kolkata.

Benu Gopal Bangur house

As per Forbes, Benu Gopal Bangur lives in a lavish mansion in Kolkata. The 51,000-square-foot house has a home theater, gym, and temple dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Venkatesh.

Benu Gopal Bangur’s early life

In the late 19th century, Benu Gopal Bangur’s grandfather Mungee Ram Bangur started the Bangur business empire. In 1991, while the company was growing, the family decided to split it into five groups and all the grandsons of Mungee Ram – Benu Gopal Bangur, Balbhadra Das Bangur, Niwas Bangur, and Kumar Bangur got a share.

Benu Gopal Bangur is widowed and has two children. As mentioned above, Hari Mohan Bangur has been running Shree Cement since 1990.

Benu Gopal Bangur’s net worth

As per Forbes, Benu Gopal Bangur has a net worth of $7.3 billion, as of April 11, 2023.