Meet Baba Kalyani, MIT engineer & owner of Bharat Forge: Know about his journey, $2.4 billion net worth

Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani has served as the chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge. The Flagship company of the Kalyani Group is the world’s second-largest forgings manufacturer. The MIT engineer’s father founded the company in 1966. Bharat Forge is best known for making auto parts. It also manufactures components for aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

Baba Kalyani’s early life

Born in a Veershaiva family on January 7, 1949. His father Neelakanth Rao Kalyani was a Pune-based technocrat and maker of automotive components. Baba Kalyani’s mother Sulochana was a homemaker.

Baba Kalyani’s education

Baba Kalyani went to Rashtriya Military School, Belgaum for schooling. He attended Dr. (Mrs.) Erin N. Nagarvala School. He then decided to pursue BE (Hons) degree in Mechanical Engineering and joined BITS Pilani in 1970. He pursued his MS degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Baba Kalyani’s career

In 1972, Baba Kalyani joined Bharat Forge and decided to set up Kenersys Limited to promote a clean and emission-free environment. Kenersys Limited manufactured energy-efficient wind turbines for domestic and international markets. Baba Kalyani is also involved in developing solar energy equipment for the non-conventional energy sector. The billionaire received the Padma Bhushan award for contributions to Trade and Industry. In 2015, the Kalyani Group announced a joint venture with Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel.

For the unversed Baba Kalyani is the founder-chairman of Pratham Pune Education Foundation. The NGO is engaged in providing primary education to underprivileged children

Baba Kalyani’s net worth

Baba Kalyani has an estimated net worth of $2.4 billion, Forbes reported.