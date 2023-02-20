Meet B Singh, the man who is mentoring students to become an IAS officer; Know his inspiring story

Qualifying UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is not an easy task. One needs to prepare for it by sacrificing sleep and personal life. However, more than fifteen hundred students have cracked arguably one of the toughest competitive exams in the world, and over five thousand have cracked UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE), under the guidance and mentorship of B Singh, a bureaucrat turned educationist. You read that right!

He is providing 100% scholarships to UPSC and GATE aspirants who come from the weaker section of society and cannot afford to pay the fees.

Hailing from a middle-class farmer family in the drought-prone Bundelkhand area of Uttar Pradesh, the success story of B Singh at times appears like a plot of a Bollywood feature film. The only difference here is that all incidents and characters of this one is entirely true.

The long but equally interesting story of his tiring struggles starts from a point where he was unable to even introduce himself in English and goes on to him becoming an IES officer.

After spending many days in restlessness, he realised that no matter how hard he had to work, he would not get a good night sleep until he joins an IIT. B Singh first got hold of English language and then prepared for JEE. So firm was his resolve that he never slept for more than three to four hours when there were a few months left for the examination. Eventually, the hard work paid off and after being successful in his first attempt, he got admission to civil engineering at IIT BHU.

Before he could even complete his B.Tech, B. Singh got placed in a senior position in a government company.

However, that was not his dream and he came to Delhi. During a bus journey, all his savings were stolen. It was difficult to survive for a few weeks or even a few days with what was left in hand. So, taking a huge risk, he made some posters of tuition classes with that remaining cash in hand and pasted them himself on the streets of Delhi. In 2001, with just seven students, a tuition center.