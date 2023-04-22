Meet Azmet Jah, the Nizam of Hyderabad who has worked with Steven Spielberg; Know about his luxurious lifestyle & Rs 100 crore net worth

After the death of Prince Mukarram Jah, the eighth and last formal Nizam of Hyderabad on January 17, his son Mir Muhammad Azmat Ali Khan succeeded as the next Nizam of Hyderabad. For the unversed, in 1971, the Indian government decided to abolish titles and Azmet Jah will not have the title of Nizam IX. However, in addition to several responsibilities, Azmet Jah has taken over Nizam Trusts at his father’s request.

Mir Mukkaram Jah was the successor to Mir Osman Ali Khan who died in 1954. He was India’s richest person up until the 1980s.

Who is Azmet Jah?

Azmet Jah is a filmmaker, professional photographer, and cinematographer. Born on July 23, 1960.

Azmet Jah’s education and family

Azmet Jah did his early schooling in London. He did his graduation in 1984 from the University of Southern California. In 1996, Azmet Jah married Zeynap Naz Güvendiren. She is the daughter of Altan Güvendiren. The two has a son named Murad Jah.

Azmet Jah’s career

The ninth Nizam has worked on Hollywood films like The Last Crusade, Navy Seals, Basic Instinct, Indiana Jones, and Life of Charlie Chaplin. He has worked with Steven Spielberg and Richard Attenborough. In 2011, Azmet Jah announced that he will be working on two films – On Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and on his great-grandfather – Osman Ali Khan.

Azmet Jah’s assets

Azmet Jah has inherited the historic Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. As per reports, the palace is valued at £10 million by the British art auction house. The property was leased to the Taj Group of hotels in 2000. As per Times of India, the Taj Group was paying Nizam an annual lease of Rs 1 crore.

Azmet Jah has also inherited the Chowmahalla Palace which is now a museum, Nazri Bagh Palace, Chiran Palace, and Purani Haveli in Hyderabad. That’s not all, the Naukhanda Palace in Aurangabad has also been passed down to Azmet Jah.

Other assets

As per The Times of India, Azmet Jah has reportedly inherited the largest minted gold coin in the world, a 12 kg gold mohur. In 2002, his father Mukarram Jah was given a paltry sum of $22 million (Rs 2.2 crore) by the government for the jewel, The Wire reported.

Swanky cars

Mukarram Jah owned multiple luxurious cars that have now been inherited by Azmet Jah. According to The Hindu, he owned a Bentley, a Jeep, and a Mercedes.

Rs 100 crore net worth

Azmet Khan has also inherited a net worth of Rs 100 crore from his father. He also earns from the films he does.