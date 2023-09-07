Meet Avanti Birla: The Birla daughter-in-law and wife of Yashovardhan Birla, know how she helped him with his spiritual journey and more

The Birlas are a huge clan and part of this acclaimed Birla family who has carved a niche of his own is Yashovardhan Birla. With his leadership skills and eye for business opportunities, Yash Birla, as he is commonly known, has taken the Yash Birla Group to reach greater heights. And, supporting him and being his rock for years is his wife, Avanti Birla.

Who is Avanti Birla

Avanti Birla was born into a Maharashtrian family. She tied the knot with Yash Birla in a rather private ceremony on March 2, 1991. Avanti hails from a humble background that is set afar from the glamorous and uber-rich lives of the Birla family. Marrying a Birla scion and blending in with their way of living took a lot of effort, she tells The Economic Times. “They were very scared for me, and kept asking if I would be able to manage the situation,” Avanti told the Economic Times while talking about her parents’ reaction to the news of them getting married.

Yash and Avanti’s spiritual journey

Yash Birla, who is the head of the Yash Birla Group was born to Ashok and Sunanda Birla on September 29, 1967, in Mumbai, India. Sujata Birla was his younger sister. Yash Birla lost his parents and sister at a very young age in a car crash and has had a difficult time coping with his loss. It was during his grief, that is wife stayed by side and helped him overcome his dark phase. Avanti recalls the first year of their marriage as a very difficult time for the couple, “That was the most difficult time. It’s painful to even think about it today,” as per ET reports.

The couple had their fair share of ups and downs and turned to spirituality, Avanti being an avid reader started developing an interest in reading spiritual books, and they spent months trying to be at a better place emotionally and mentally. Coming to a new family, and having to adjust to their lifestyle is always a difficult task, and Avanti had the added pressure of being a daughter-in-law in a family of such grand stature. She, however, stood by her husband through his difficult times and has played a significant role in helping Yash build his million-dollar empire.

Avanti claimed that Yash’s grief at losing his family didn’t start to lessen much until his children were born. The couple has two sons, as per The Economic Times report, Vedant and Nirvaan and a daughter Shloka. Avanti says that they desired a big family to occupy their “empty mansion” of a house. The birth of their children helped them fill the void of loss that the couple experienced for a long time.

Who is Yash Birla?

Yash Birla went to HR college in Mumbai, India, later, he graduated with a Business Administration degree from a US university. He is the leader of the Indian commercial conglomerate known as the Yash Birla Group. He currently runs and owns the firm, which he took over at the age of 23, when he was studying business administration in the US, after his parents passed away. At a young age, he took on the duty of leading the business to success. In addition to being a business magnate, Yash Birla is a fitness enthusiast and a teetotaler.