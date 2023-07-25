Meet Avani Davda, the youngest CEO in the Tata Group; know about her journey as former CEO of Starbucks and Godrej’s Nature Basket

With the an Indian CEO at the helm of the world’s favourite coffee brand, the popularity of the brand is increasing day by day in India too. We love Starbucks and it has become a perfect place to hangout and chill or work. But it won’t be possible without the people who were behind the success of Tata Starbucks in India.

Here’s the story of Avani Davda the youngest CEO in the Tata group at 33, who was a former CEO of Tata Starbucks…

Early Life and Education

Avani Davda, a trailblazer in the corporate world, was born and raised in the bustling city of Mumbai. She pursued her education at the prestigious H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, where she earned her bachelor’s degree. Driven by a passion for business and leadership, Avani went on to complete her master’s degree in business administration from the renowned Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

Source: Twitter

Entering the Tata Fold

In 2002, fresh out of college, Avani Davda took her first steps into the corporate realm and applied to the esteemed Tata Administrative Services (TAS). Little did she know that this was just the start of a remarkable career that would eventually lead her to become the youngest CEO in the Tata Group.

Growing within the Tata Group

Avani Davda’s unwavering dedication and outstanding performance at various Tata Group companies paved the way for her steady ascent. She gained valuable experience and expertise while working with The Indian Hotels Company, widely recognized as Taj Hotels, and Infiniti Retail Ltd.

The Mentorship of R. K. Krishna Kumar

Behind every successful leader, there’s often a mentor who plays a pivotal role in shaping their trajectory. For Avani Davda, that guiding force was none other than Tata loyalist R. K. Krishna Kumar. Recognizing her potential and exceptional abilities, Kumar handpicked Avani to head the groundbreaking joint venture between Tata Global Beverages Limited and Starbucks Coffee Company. This decision would thrust Avani into the spotlight as the CEO of Tata Starbucks, a historic milestone for the Tata Group.

Source: Unsplash

Transforming and Turning Around Godrej Nature’s Basket

After her successful tenure as the CEO of Tata Starbucks, Avani Davda took on the role of Managing Director at Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd, a subsidiary of Godrej Industries Ltd. Here, she led a remarkable transformation and turnaround of the business starting from 2016. With a strong emphasis on delivering store-level profitability, she navigated the company through challenging times and culminated her tenure with the strategic sale of the business.

Balancing Work and Life

Despite the high demands of her career, Avani Davda maintains a harmonious work-life balance. She exemplifies that age or family commitments need not be obstacles to achieving great heights in one’s profession. Through her dedication and passion, Avani has shattered barriers and paved the way for other young leaders to follow in her footsteps.

Looking to the Future

As Avani Davda continues to make her mark in the corporate world, her journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs alike. With her unwavering commitment to excellence, social responsibility, and transformative leadership, she is a shining example of what determination and hard work can achieve, regardless of age or background. As she forges ahead, the future of business, leadership, and the Tata Group shines brighter with Avani Davda at the helm.