scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Atul Ruia, chairman at The Phoenix Mills Limited: Know about his journey and net worth

The bulk of Atul Ruia’s wealth is tied to listed mall operator The Phoenix Mills, which he chairs.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Atul Ruia, who is Atul Ruia, Atul Ruia net worth, Atul Ruia lifestyle, Phoenix Mills, Phoenix Mills net worth, lifestyle
Who is Atul Ruia? Know everything about him

Atul Ruia is the chairman at The Phoenix Mills Limited. He made his debut on the Forbes list of billionaires in 2023. With his hard work and dedication, Atul Ruia managed to revive his family that was going through a major loss. He converted the ailing textile empire into a major real estate player with interests in retail, hospitality, commercial, and residential.

Atul Ruia’s career

Atul Ruia has a vision and knew how to run a business. Established in 1905 in Mumbai to manufacture cotton textiles, The Phoenix Mills now has malls across India in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Also Read

Atul Ruia’s company also has hotels like the St Regis Mumbai and Courtyard Marriott Agra. Atul Ruia retired as the Managing Director of Phoenix Mills In December 2019. He is now the Chairman.

Also Read

In 1992, Atul Ruia decided to take over the family business and converted the struggling textile business into a retail-led real estate giant. By the late 90s, brands started working in full swing and we witnessed India’s first bowling alley and sports bar by the late 1990s.

In 2007, Phoenix tied up with Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts to run a five-star hotel for them in the Phoenix Mills compound. It and got divided into Palladium and Grand Galleria. Phoenix Mills became the most sought-after retail space in Mumbai.

Atul Ruia’s education

Atul Ruia went to the University of Pennsylvania in the United States at the Wharton School.

Also Read

Atul Ruia’s assets

In 2021, the billionaire purchased a lavish apartment on the 26th floor of the compound for Rs 32.8 crore. For the unversed, his company has developed over 17.5 million square feet of real estate.

Atul Ruia’s net worth

Atul Ruia has an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, as per Forbes.

More Stories on
FE Leisure

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 11:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market