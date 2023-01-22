Meet Asif Malkani, the man behind the luxury perfume brand Adilqadri

The leading luxury perfume brand Adilqadri owned by Mohamadadil Asif Malkani alias Adil Qadri has planned to expand its business across the world after its success in the regional market.

The e-commerce company, in the last few years, has only seen a surge in its growth, sales, and revenue.

Adil Qadri says, “To have the vision to attain specific goals in life is one thing, but to make bold choices, take tough decisions, walk on unconventional roads and hustle each day to learn something new and to turn those visions into a reality is a different game altogether.”

His journey:

Adil Qadri, 29, entered the world of business back in 2015, launching his first website. He made sure to give his all to the website but somehow did not gain the results he sought. He saw the constant surge in the growth of digital marketing and business and so acquired massive knowledge in the same in order to launch his career in the niche. However, a few health issues and a financial crunch forced him to shut down his business.

But after this he worked around more innovative ideas and then entered the e-commerce world, launching his site Adilqadri in 2018. His products today are available in and around India, and the team is also planning to make a mark globally, like in the Middle East, where they see their brand thriving more.