Meet Ashwin Dani, tycoon who scaled Asian Paints to new heights: Know about his journey, education, family, net worth and more

Ashwin Dani’s, the non-executive director of Asian Paints, passion for business and entrepreneurship is matched only by his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility. From a Detroit-based chemist to becoming a leader in the industry, Dani’s journey is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence.



In this piece, we take a look at Ashwin Dani’s education, business journey, family, net worth and more.

Ashwin Dani:

Ashwin Dani, a tycoon in the paint industry, serves as a non-executive director at Asian Paints, which was established by his father and three others in 1942. He was born on September 26, 1944, in Mumbai, India.

Ashwin Dani: Education

Ashwin Dani completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Mumbai University in 1966. After that, he went to the United States to pursue a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Akron.

Ashwin Dani: Business journey

In his first job, Dani worked as a chemist in Detroit. Later, in 1968, he joined his family business, Asian Paints, in 1968 as a senior executive.

Over the years, he climbed the ranks and became the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Paints in 1997. Under his leadership, Asian Paints expanded its operations globally and became one of the leading paint companies in the world.

During his tenure as R&D director, he invested heavily in research, which greatly contributed to the progress of the company. Today, Asian Paints is the largest paint company in India, the third-largest in Asia, and the ninth-largest globally, with over five decades of market leadership. This is a testament to the visionary leadership and management efficiency that he brought to the company.

In addition to his leadership, he has embraced new technologies, such as being the first to introduce a computerized color mixing program in India.

Ashwin Dani: Family

Ashwin Dani is the son of Suryakant, one of the four founders of the Asian Paints. He is married to Ina Dani and has three children. Dani’s son, Malav, is also a member of the company’s board.

Ashwin Dani: Net worth

According to Forbes, Dani’s net worth as of 2023 is $7.1 billion.