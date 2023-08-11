Meet Asha Gupta, the first Indian woman to lead Tupperware in Asia Pacific: A brand which more than just a tiffin, an emotion for Indian mothers

I still remember the day when my mom went crazy over a Tupperware tiffin that I had lost during a picnic. It wasn’t just a container; it was an emotion. Tupperware, often associated with durable plastic storage, has grown into an integral part of Indian households, and the woman behind its unprecedented success story in India is none other than Asha Gupta. Her journey from leading regional sales to becoming the first woman and Indian to helm Tupperware in the Asia-Pacific region is a saga of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination.

Tupperware was invented in the early 1940s by ardent inventor Earl Tupper, who started the story. Tupperware is recognized for its design-driven food preparation, serving, and storage solutions for the kitchen and home in more than 100 countries today.

Early Life

Asha Gupta’s ascent to the top echelons of Tupperware was nothing short of extraordinary. After commencing her career by spearheading regional sales at Coats Viyella, a British textile powerhouse, Gupta set her sights higher. She embarked on a stint with Coca-Cola in the Middle East, where she played a pivotal role in the beverage giant’s foray into new market segments. Born and raised in India, Gupta’s academic background was equally diverse, with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Madras and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Mumbai. Her thirst for knowledge led her to Leadership & General Management Programs at renowned institutions like Yale CEO College, IMD Lausanne, and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Source: Instagram

Journey with Tupperware

With a deep understanding of marketing dynamics and a global perspective honed through years of multinational experience, Gupta’s entry into the world of Tupperware was a turning point. She joined the company in 1997 as part of the startup team, overseeing sales in southern India. She was elevated to head of marketing for Tupperware India after a successful two-year term in South India. She oversaw marketing and product initiatives during that tenure, expanding the sales team and customer base while also launching the Tupperware brand in India.

Source: Instagram

Under Asha Gupta’s leadership, Tupperware’s voyage in India transformed into a groundbreaking success story. With Gupta’s keen business acumen and strategic prowess, Tupperware metamorphosed from a relatively unknown brand in 1996 to a household name, dominating the kitchenware market. The brand’s growth trajectory, marked by an impressive annual compounded rate of 30 percent, fueled not just its own success but also the expansion of the overall kitchenware market in India.

A trail of achievements

Gupta dedicated 23 years of her career to Tupperware, ultimately holding the position of EVP & Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer. In this role, she made significant strides in bolstering Tupperware’s sustainability stance and expansion into new product segments. During her tenure as Group President – Asia Pacific, she spearheaded the company’s most lucrative region, driving substantial revenue and profit. In earlier Tupperware roles, including AVP Asia Pacific & Managing Director India, her leadership led to an impressive streak of 32 consecutive quarters of growth. Gupta was instrumental in elevating Tupperware to the status of a super-brand in India,

Source: Instagram

Gupta’s achievements at Tupperware have been widely acknowledged. She not only positioned Tupperware as a ‘top of mind’ brand for Indian households but also championed its sustainability initiatives and entry into new product categories. Her strategic insights led Tupperware’s Asia-Pacific region to thrive, including countries like India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Her accolades, including being named among Fortune India Magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” and Business Today Magazine’s “Most Powerful Women in Indian Business,” underscore her remarkable contribution.

A vision beyond boundaries

Asha Gupta’s impact extended beyond Tupperware as well. Her role as an active member of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) International and Singapore Chapter highlighted her commitment to global leadership and collaboration. Under her guidance, Tupperware’s direct selling model flourished, capturing the hearts of Indian women and redefining their kitchenware choices. Her indomitable spirit and focus on women’s empowerment added a distinct dimension to her journey.

History of Tupperware/Source: Bloomberg

Today, Tupperware thrives as one of India’s top brands across all categories. Her journey from envisioning a Tupperware product in every Indian household to achieving that goal is a testament to her unwavering determination, strategic genius, and understanding of consumer psychology.