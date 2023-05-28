Meet Asaf Jah, the first Nizam of Hyderabad and Aurangzeb’s main man: Know about his life, massive wealth & journey

Mir Qamar-ud-din Khan Siddiqi Bayafandi or popularly known as Asaf Jah is the first Nizam of Hyderabad. He started his career as the right hand of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who made him a general. He was also referred to as Chin Qilich Qamaruddin Khan and Nizam-ul-Mulk

Asaf Jah’s life and family

Asaf Jah, son of Ghazi ud-Din Khan Feroze Jung I and Wazir un-nissa (Safia Khanum) is married to the daughter of a Syed nobleman of Gulbarga. From this marriage he had four children, two daughters; one of them being Khair-un-Nisa Begum, and two sons; Ghazi-ud-din Feroz Jung and Nasir Jung (later nizam). From other wives he had four more sons; Salabat Jung (later Nizam), Nizam Ali Khan (later Nizam), Basalat Jung, and Mogal Ali Khan.

His mother Wazir un-nisa Begum was the daughter of Sadullah Khan. He was the Grand vizier (1645-1656) of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. The Taj Mahal was constructed during his tenure. Through his father, Asaf Jah is a descendant of Abu Bakr, the first caliph of Islam.

His grandfather fought in the Battle of Samugarh which ended with the defeat of Aurangzeb’s brother Dara Shikoh.

Asaf Jah’s career

After Aurangzeb’s death in 1707, Asaf Jah refused to work with Aurangzeb’s warring sons. He was appointed Governor of Oudh. When Bahadur Shah, Aurangzeb’s third son won, Asaf Jah was given multiple Mughal provinces until 1714. However, the Sayyid brothers – Syed Hussain Ali Khan and Syed Hassan Ali Khan Barha became powerful. They started creating conflicts in the Mughal court by eliminating and appointing new emperors. In 1712, Farrukhsiyar (1713–1719) became the emperor with the support of Sayyid brothers. Ain 1712, after Bahadur Shah I’s death, Asaf Jah opted for private life in Delhi. However, in 1714, he was appointed as Viceroy of the Deccan and got the title Nizam-ul-Mulk and Fateh Jung. He eradicated the Sayyid brothers from the Mughal court. In 1724, Asaf Jah I defeated Mubariz Khan and in response, the Mughal emperor recognized him as the viceroy of the Deccan.

On October 11, 1724, the Nizam established autonomous rule over the Deccan region and started what came to be known as the Asaf Jahi dynasty. Subsequent rulers retained the title Nizam ul-Mulk and were referred to as Asaf Jahi Nizams, or Nizams of Hyderabad.

Asaf Jah’s assets

The famous mines of Golconda were the major source of wealth for the Nizams, with the Kingdom of Hyderabad being the only supplier of diamonds for the global market in the 18th century.

Asaf Jah’s education

Mir Qamaruddin or Asaf Jah was educated privately. If you’d see his picture, you’ll find him wearing robes of the Maratha – tight at the waist. It won’t be wrong to call him a fashion icon. He wrote Urdu poetries in the typical Deccani style.

Asaf Jah’s death

When Asaf Jah I died in 1748, it resulted in a period of political unrest as his sons and grandson—Nasir Jung, Muzaffar Jang, and Salabat Jung contended for the throne backed by opportunistic neighbouring states and colonial foreign forces.