Meet Arya Chandel, a dentist turned magician who is said to be India’s David Copperfield

Born in a middle-class family in Jamshedpur, Arya Chandel began his journey as an orthodontist, however, he was always fascinated with magical and mysterious things. He decided to leave his lucrative job to pursue magic and in no time, he managed to win two National awards and a Guinness Book record. After working in several countries like Singapore, Dubai Bangkok, Nepal, and Srilanka, Arya was also seen performing with Bollywood celebrities like Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma, and others. He was also a part of India’s first ever Magic Series, ‘The Bold Project’.

Arya Chandel has been practicing the art of mentalism for over a decade and has become one of the most sought-after performers in the country.

What is mentalism?

Mentalism is a form of entertainment that involves the manipulation of the mind and perception. It is often referred to as the art of mind reading and involves techniques such as hypnosis, suggestion, and able to perform seemingly supernatural feats, such as reading thoughts and predicting future.

While talking about his journey, Arya Chandel said, “It has been 15 years and the journey has been incredible. Whatever I am today and whatever I have learned is because of this journey. The entire credit goes to my parents, who supported me throughout. My parents are visionaries, since when I told them at the age of 6 that I wanted to do magic, they said ‘not at birthdays or school parties, will you practice it on stage?’ I was like okay. They were visionaries, which is why I am where I am today.”