Meet Arjun B. Kothari, the lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani, and the son of Nina Kothari, who is the MD of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd

The world can’t seem to get enough of the Ambani family – their opulent lifestyles, grand weddings, and sprawling business empire. Yet, amidst the spotlight that continuously shines on the Ambanis, there is a lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani and the son of their sister Nina Kothari, Arjun B. Kothari, who has managed to stay away from the glitz and glamour, opting for a life that veers away from the public eye.

Who is Arjun Kothari?

Arjun B. Kothari, the son of Nina Kothari, has quietly made his mark as the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd., and the MD & Non-Independent Executive Director at Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. A graduate of Northwestern University, Arjun’s academic background prepared him well for the responsibilities he would eventually shoulder within the Kothari business empire.

At the helm of the Kothari group

Arjun B. Kothari is a seasoned business leader with an extensive and diverse range of current positions. Since 2015, he has been serving as the Managing Director and Non-Independent Executive Director of Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, a prominent player in the Commodity Chemicals industry.

Apart from his roles in the corporate world, Arjun B. Kothari also served as a Director in Gayathri Securities Ltd. and was associated with the HC Kothari Group in a directorial capacity. Furthermore, he holds a position as a Director at Kothari Safe Deposits Ltd.

In 2015, Arjun’s dedication to his work has been evident in the growth and success of these NSE-listed companies. His vision and leadership have propelled the businesses forward, without relying on the Ambani name to make headlines.

The grand wedding

One of the significant moments that brought Arjun momentarily into the public gaze was his grand wedding on November 21, 2019. Tying the knot with Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of industrialists Anjali and Rajen Mariwala (of Marico Industries), Arjun’s wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood’s crème de la crème, including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other high-profile personalities. The celebration at Antilia, Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s iconic Mumbai residence, dazzled with grandeur and extravagance.

His share holdings

In the corporate world, Arjun B. Kothari has steadily expanded his influence and financial portfolio. As of June 30, 2023, he publicly holds stocks with a net worth exceeding Rs. 33.6 Lakh, underlining his financial acumen and prudent investment decisions.

While the world remains enamored with the Ambani dynasty, Arjun B. Kothari has chosen to keep his personal life and career away from the intrusive eyes of the public. Preferring the boardroom to the spotlight, he continues to make his mark in the business realm, carving a path of success that stands independent of his famous relatives.