scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Meet Arjun B. Kothari, the lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani, and the son of Nina Kothari, who is the MD of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd

Arjun’s wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood’s crème de la crème, including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other high-profile personalities.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Nina Kothari, Arjun B Kothari, Mukesh ambani nephew, Anil Ambani Nephew, Deepti salgaocar, Ambani lofestyle, Kothari sugars and chemical ltd, Arjun B kothari wedding, Antilia wedding, Mukesh Ambani family, Billionaire lifestyle, Reliance, RIL, JFSL, Jio
Arjun Kothari pre-wedding celebrations took place in Antilia/ Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani

The world can’t seem to get enough of the Ambani family – their opulent lifestyles, grand weddings, and sprawling business empire. Yet, amidst the spotlight that continuously shines on the Ambanis, there is a lesser-known nephew of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani and the son of their sister Nina Kothari, Arjun B. Kothari, who has managed to stay away from the glitz and glamour, opting for a life that veers away from the public eye.

Also Read
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani

Who is Arjun Kothari?

Arjun B. Kothari, the son of Nina Kothari, has quietly made his mark as the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Ltd., and the MD & Non-Independent Executive Director at Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd. A graduate of Northwestern University, Arjun’s academic background prepared him well for the responsibilities he would eventually shoulder within the Kothari business empire.

nina kothari
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani

At the helm of the Kothari group

Arjun B. Kothari is a seasoned business leader with an extensive and diverse range of current positions. Since 2015, he has been serving as the Managing Director and Non-Independent Executive Director of Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, a prominent player in the Commodity Chemicals industry.

Also Read
nina kothari
Source: Twitter

Apart from his roles in the corporate world, Arjun B. Kothari also served as a Director in Gayathri Securities Ltd. and was associated with the HC Kothari Group in a directorial capacity. Furthermore, he holds a position as a Director at Kothari Safe Deposits Ltd.

In 2015, Arjun’s dedication to his work has been evident in the growth and success of these NSE-listed companies. His vision and leadership have propelled the businesses forward, without relying on the Ambani name to make headlines.

The grand wedding

Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani

One of the significant moments that brought Arjun momentarily into the public gaze was his grand wedding on November 21, 2019. Tying the knot with Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of industrialists Anjali and Rajen Mariwala (of Marico Industries), Arjun’s wedding was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood’s crème de la crème, including Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other high-profile personalities. The celebration at Antilia, Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s iconic Mumbai residence, dazzled with grandeur and extravagance.

Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani
Source: Instagram/Tina Ambani

His share holdings

In the corporate world, Arjun B. Kothari has steadily expanded his influence and financial portfolio. As of June 30, 2023, he publicly holds stocks with a net worth exceeding Rs. 33.6 Lakh, underlining his financial acumen and prudent investment decisions.

Also Read

While the world remains enamored with the Ambani dynasty, Arjun B. Kothari has chosen to keep his personal life and career away from the intrusive eyes of the public. Preferring the boardroom to the spotlight, he continues to make his mark in the business realm, carving a path of success that stands independent of his famous relatives.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-07-2023 at 08:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS