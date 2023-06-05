scorecardresearch
Meet Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta, the founder of Rasna: Know about his journey, education, and lifestyle

In the 1970s, Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna as an alternative to soft drinks that were sold at high costs.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta?

Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta is the founding chairman of the popular drink Rasna. He passed away in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2022, due to a cardiac arrest. The 85-year-old industrialist was suffering from a prolonged illness.

Areez Khambatta’s family

Areez Khambatta is survived by his wife Persis. They have three kids together –Piruz, Delna, and Ruzan and grandkids Avan, Areez, Firoza Arzeen, Arzad, and Arnavaz.

Areez Khambatta’s career

Decades back, Areez Khambatta’s father Phiroja Khambatta began a modest business and Areez took it to another level with his hard work. The company has a presence in over 60 countries. In the 1970s, he created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna as an alternative to soft drinks that were sold at high costs. Rasna still enjoys a high recall and people still remember the brand’s “I love you Rasna” campaign of the 80s and 90s. As per the package, a box of Rasna that costs Rs 5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks. With nine manufacturing plants, Rasna has a strong distribution network with 26 depots across India.

While the company does most of its business in India, it has manufacturing facilities in Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. The company earns most of its profits from the soft drink concentrate market. It also makes teas, pickles, chutneys, fruit jams, fruit cordials, ready-to-eat curries, and snacks, the majority of which are exported. In 2000, Rasna also launched an aerated fruit drink called Oranjolt.

It failed but the company launched juice products in the market in 2002. In 2010, Rasna announced that it was entering the health drinks segment.

A few years back, Areez Khambatta gave the company’s charge to his son Piruz Khambatta, who is now the Group chairman.

Areez Khambatta’s net worth

As of 2022, Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta had an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 200-300 crores.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 08:15 IST

Stock Market