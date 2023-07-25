Meet Anuradha Mahindra, wife of billionaire Anand Mahindra, who is the founder of Verve and Man’s World magazine; know about her journey and love story

In the spotlight of the illustrious and influential Anand Mahindra often stands an equally remarkable woman whose journey from a college student to a prominent figure in the world of luxury and lifestyle is an inspiring tale of love, passion, and creative pursuit. Meet Anuradha Mahindra, the co-founder of Man’s World magazine and the founder of Verve, a luxury lifestyle magazine that has become a benchmark of sophistication and elegance.

Anuradha’s story begins in the bustling city of Mumbai, where she was born and raised in a traditional Hindu family. Little did she know that her path would soon cross with that of a young man named Anand Mahindra, who would go on to become one of India’s most celebrated industrialists. It was during her days as a psychology student at Sophia College that fate played its hand, bringing Anand and Anuradha together.

Love story

Source: Facebook

Theirs was a love story that would stand the test of time. Anand, then a young and ambitious student working on a student film for his bachelor’s program in Indore, was immediately captivated by 17-year-old Anuradha’s charisma and intellect. They say love knows no boundaries, and that was true for this young couple. As their affection blossomed, Anand decided to take a bold step – he took a semester off from his studies to be with the woman he loved, showing the world that love and commitment can be the foundation of success.

In a gesture straight out of a classic romance novel, Anand proposed to Anuradha with his grandmother’s ring, a precious heirloom that symbolized his love and devotion. To this day, Anuradha cherishes this piece of jewelry, considering it her most beloved possession.

Source: Twitter

The couple’s love story took them on a journey to the United States, where Anuradha pursued her passion for communication by enrolling at Boston University. The knowledge and experience she gained during her time in the U.S. would later play a crucial role in shaping her career in journalism and publishing.

Multiple ventures

Anuradha’s tryst with the world of publishing began with the co-founding of ‘Men’s World’ magazine, a publication that would soon find its way into the hearts of readers across the nation. One of the magazine’s early milestones was featuring none other than the charismatic Bollywood icon, Shah Rukh Khan, on its debut cover. With Anuradha’s creative flair and dedication to excellence, the magazine gained recognition and set a high standard for men’s lifestyle publications in India.

Not one to rest on her laurels, Anuradha ventured into the luxury lifestyle space and founded ‘Verve’ magazine, a dazzling publication that epitomized sophistication and refined taste. As the editor-in-chief of Rolling Stones India, she further established her prowess in the publishing world, leading the magazine to greater heights.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the publishing world, Anuradha’s interests delve into the realm of literature. A voracious reader, she finds solace in the works of literary giants like Haruki Murakami, Gabriel García Márquez, and VS Naipaul. Her love for books and literature is a testament to her deep appreciation for creative expression in all its forms.

Philanthropy

Apart from her professional accomplishments, Anuradha Mahindra has a heart for philanthropy. As one of the trustees of the K. C. Mahindra Education Trust, she actively contributes to providing educational and financial aid to underprivileged children, uplifting their lives and empowering them to reach their full potential.

Her passion

Anuradha’s unwavering support for creative arts is evident in her involvement in the Advisory Council for ARTISANS’, a commendable initiative that promotes sustainable indigenous art and crafts. Additionally, her role on the Advisory Board of The India Story showcases her commitment to promoting contemporary Indian design and arts on a global platform.

As the wife of Anand Mahindra, she remains a pillar of strength, providing unwavering support and inspiration to one of India’s most celebrated industrialists. Anuradha Mahindra’s journey from a college student to a prominent figure in the world of luxury and lifestyle is a testament to the power of love, determination, and creative pursuits.