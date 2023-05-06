Meet Anu Aga, former Chairperson of Thermax Ltd and Padma Shree Awardee; Know about her 2.2 billion net worth, journey & more

Anu Aga is the Director at Thermax Ltd an energy and environment engineering business. In 1985, Anu Aga started working at the company when it was run by her husband. She took over in 1996 after his death.

Anu Aga’s career

Anu Aga decided to step down as chairman in 2004. Her daughter Meher took over the spot. She is a UK-trained chemical engineer. After retiring from Thermax Ltd, Anu Aga involved herself in social work. She was honoured with the Padma Shri for Social Work by the Government of India in 2010.

Currently, she is the Chairperson of Teach For India. On April 26, 2012, she was nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Pratibha Patil.

Anu Aga’s life

Married to Rohinton Aga, a Havard Business School graduate, Anu Aga has two children – Meher and Kurush. Rohinton Aga died in 1996 of a massive stroke. Her son Kurush also died at the age of 25 years.

Anu Aga’s education

Born to a Parsi Zoroastrian family on August 3, 1942, in Bombay, Anu Aga went to St Xavier’s College to complete her graduation in Economics. She also studied at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). For the unversed, Anu Aga was a Fulbright Scholar and got the opportunity to study in the United States for four months.

Anu Aga’s net worth

Anu Aga derives her wealth from a majority stake in listed engineering firm Thermax. As per Forbes, her net worth is $2.2 billion.