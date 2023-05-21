Ananth Narayanan is the former Myntra CEO and the founder of Mensa Brands. The company works with the founders of digital-first brands and helps them to scale globally.

Ananth Narayanan’s family

Ananth Narayanan and his wife Sandhya Subramanyam, an investor, have three kids – Nayantara, Shreya, and Aarya.

Ananth Narayanan’s career

Most recently Ananth Narayanan was the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medlife. He managed to merge the company into Pharmeasy to create the largest e-health company in India, his LinkedIn bio reads. Under his leadership, Myntra saw a 6X growth in just 3.5 years. Ananth Narayanan also bought Jabong and merged it with Myntra. He has also worked as a senior partner at Mckinsey & Company for a decade and a half. Ananth Narayanan founded Mensa Brands in May 2021 and managed to raise $50 million in the venture’s first funding.

He left the high-paying job to co-found Medlife.com and run it as CEO. He is a part of the Champions of Change, Transformation Conclave set up by Niti Aayog, under the aegis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ananth Narayanan’s education

Ananth Narayanan went to the Universities of Madras and Michigan to pursue engineering.

Mensa Brands revenue

Mensa Brands, India’s first e-commerce roll-up company is worth $1.2 billion (over Rs 9,900 crore). Within a month, of finding Mensa Brands, Ananth Narayanan managed to raise $50 million in the venture’s first funding. It touched the $1 billion valuation after raising funds to the tune of $135 million just six months after its inception.