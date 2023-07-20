Meet Ananda Krishnan’s Monk son: The sole heir of the billionaire who gave up Rs 40,000 crore

As the only son of billionaire Ananda Krishnan, whose net worth surpasses Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion), Ajahn Siripanyo was fated to inherit his father’s vast telecom empire, but he gave up on the luxuries and decided to become a monk.

Ananda Krishnan, also known as AK, is a telecom magnate with diverse business interests in telecommunications, media, oil and gas, real estate, and satellites. Besides, he was also the owner of Aircel, an Indian phone company that once sponsored the renowned IPL team Chennai Super Kings, led by cricket legend MS Dhoni.

Yet, Ajahn Siripanyo decided to abandon his father’s fortune and instead adopted a life of spirituality as a monk. His father’s wealth and multiple business ventures have driven Ananda Krishnan to become one of Malaysia’s wealthiest individuals.

Ananda Krishnan is a devout Buddhist and philanthropist himself, who engaged in several charitable endeavours. At the young age of 18, his son, Siripanyo, made the brave decision to become a Buddhist monk. While details about Siripanyo’s decision are not known, it has been reported that he earlier pursued the ascetic life for “fun” during a retreat. However, what began as a temporary venture eventually changed into a permanent one. He embraced a lifestyle of humble living and relied on alms for sustenance.

For more than 20 years now, Siripanyo has embraced a monk’s life. Currently, he is the abbot of Dtao Dum Monastery in Thailand. It has also been implied that Siripanyo has royal lineage through his mother’s side, with ties to the Thai royal family.

It is reported that he was raised in the United Kingdom alongside his two sisters. Further, Siripanyo is said to possess the ability to communicate fluently in up to eight languages.