Enjoy playing games? Here’s everything about Real11, India’s fastest-growing fantasy sports platform

Did you know that the fantasy sports industry contributes majorly to India’s revenue? You read that right! The fantasy sports sector is experiencing humongous growth and is reshaping how people consume sports. Fantasy sports basically mean online gaming wherein you can create teams and earn points based on real-life games and sports person’s performance. This is where Real11 comes into play. It is one of the fastest growing fantasy sports platforms in India, with more than 40 lakh active users and counting.

Here’s how they work?

To ace the fantasy sports industry, companies should prioritise user experience. An enhanced user experience can expand the target audience and enable the business, expanding it to several regions. Real11 is such a company that not only delivers impeccable user experience but also disseminates information after expert analysis.

All about Real11

Real11 is a fantasy sports platform launched in 2019 by two sports enthusiast brothers: Amit Yadav and Lalit Yadav. The brothers share, “Every sports fan must have dreamt of taking the field and re-enacting a match, perhaps with their favourite team. Fantasy sports has made it easy to satiate this fantasy virtually.” On this platform, sports enthusiasts can create virtual teams, compete, and win exciting fantasy points and cash rewards.

More than 40 lakh active users are currently satiating their hunger for sports on the Real11 platform. As a result, Real11 has become India’s fastest-growing fantasy sports platform offering fantasy cricket, football, and Kabaddi.

What all do you get?

Apart from cricket, football, and kabaddi, users can also engage in leisurely games like ludo, solitaire, carrom, and bubble shooter. It launched soft fantasy games in February 2021 and received a remarkable response. In addition, Real11 aims to ignite people’s interest in sports like kabaddi, football, and cricket. In addition, it also aims to deliver the best fantasy experience to its audience across India. Furthermore, the founders of Real11 envision customising fantasy sports gaming experiences and catering a vast audience. “We believe Fantasy Sports is the future. The fact that people can showcase their managerial skills to the test and earn cash prizes in return is beyond fascinating.” expressed Amit Yadav.

“Over the years, the game of skill industry has taken a front seat and is projected to grow even more with the evolving trends. We, at Real11, always try to come up with innovative and ingenious solutions to keep the users entertained,” adds Lalit Yadav.