Meet Ambiga Subramanian, the first woman to lead Mu Sigma; know about the youngest self-made female millionaire in India, her lifestyle & net worth

After a series of ups and downs in her personal life and separation form her husband, she left the Illinois based Mu Sigma in 2016

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Ambiga Subramanian, Mu Sigma, Indian Unicorn startup, Dhiraj Rajaram, who is Ambiga Subramanian, Ambiga Subramanian net worth, Ambiga Subramanian lifestyle, lifestyle
Ambiga Subramaniam, ex-CEO, Mu Sigma

Ambiga Subramanian has broken the stereotypes and taken the helm of data analytics firm Mu Sigma as its CEO. She is the first woman to head a unicorn startup. The company is valued at $1.5 billion and has been credited as a business that has remained in profit since it was established.

Ambiga Subramanian’s education and career

Born in Chennai, Ambiga has completed her bachelor’s degree in Electrical engineering from Anna University, Chennai. After completing her graduation, she pursued a MS in Computer Engineering from Wayne State University, Michigan. Ambiga joined Motorola in 1998 as Research Lead om 1998 and joined Mu Sigma, a data analytics firm started by her ex-husband, Dhiraj Rajaram in 2004.

After a series of ups and downs in her personal life and separation form her husband, she left the Illinois based Mu Sigma in 2016 after leading the startup for several years as its CEO, COO.

Indra Nooyi to Neerja Sethi: Indian-origin women who made it to Forbes’ list of America’s 100 most successful businesswomen in 2023

Ambiga added another feather to the cap as she initiated to experiment on a social networking application, hyphen.social in 2018, according to Business world.

Exiting from Mu Sigma was never the dead end for her as she sold 24 per cent of her stakes to Dhiraj post their divorce and ventured into investing in a number of companies all around the world like Box8, Piper Biosciences, Innov8, CarterX, ICE Creative Excellence and others.

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 12:55 IST

