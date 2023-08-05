Akshata Murthy caught everyone’s attention as she arrived to the G7 conference in Japan with her husband, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in tow. The international leaders gathered there were drawn to her because she oozed confidence and style while wearing a daring pink blouse and vivid green leggings. The wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, has been making waves in both the political and fashion worlds. She just took first place on Tatler magazine’s distinguished list of 2023’s best-dressed people, a title previously held by none other than Queen Elizabeth herself II, the Princess of Wales, and others.

Move over, fashion icons, the spotlight is now on Akshata Murty, the First Lady of the UK, and the wife of the Indian-origin Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. But, let me tell you, there’s so much more to this fabulous lady than just her fashion sense.

Akshata Murty isn’t a common person, but comes from the impressive dynasty of the Murtys. She is the daughter of the first female engineer to work in TELCO, a celebrated author and the chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty and the co-founder of Narayan Murty, the couple who are the pioneers of IT sector in India.

With an impressive wealth that she has inherited, making her richer that the late Queen Elizabeth II herself, let’s dive into the intriguing life of Akshata Murty, where fashion meets fortune and business prowess.

Family lineage

Akshata Murty is the 42-year-old Indian heiress and businesswomen who is part of the legendary Murty dynasty. Born on April 25, 1980, in Hubli, India, Akshata Murty is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, one of India’s most prominent IT companies, an Indian IT behemoth, making him one of India’s wealthiest men and Sudha Murty, a celebrated author and philanthropist. Akshata’s mother, Sudha, was a trailblazer herself, being the first female engineer to work at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company, India’s largest car manufacturer at the time. Raised by her maternal grandparents, surgeon R. H. Kulkarni, and school teacher Vimala Kulkarni, Akshata and her brother, Rohan Murty, had a modest upbringing in Jayanagar, a suburb of Bangalore.

Despite the family’s wealth, they lived a simple life, with no television in their house and traveling to school in a rickshaw like their friends.

Education and meeting the love of her life Rishi Sunak

Akshata’s pursuit of education led her to Baldwin Girls’ High School in Bangalore and later to Claremont McKenna College in California, where she studied economics and French. Her passion for fashion and design led her to obtain a diploma in clothes manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. She later earned her Master of Business Administration from the prestigious Stanford University.

In 2004, destiny brought Akshata and Rishi Sunak together at Stanford University, where Rishi, now the UK Prime Minister, had won a Fulbright scholarship. Their paths crossed, and they fell in love. Tatler magazine described Akshata as “an artistic and fashion-loving student with a deep passion for India’s traditional craftsmanship,” and Rishi was undoubtedly captivated by her elegance and intellect.

Her business ventures

After their marriage in a two-day ceremony in Bangalore in 2009, Akshata and Rishi embarked on a successful journey together. Akshata co-founded the London branch of her father’s Indian firm and became a venture capitalist.

Apart from her impressive business ventures, Akshata also made her mark as a fashion entrepreneur. In 2007, she founded her own fashion brand, Akshata Designs, with a vision to celebrate Indian culture and craftsmanship. The brand aimed to source and champion artists in remote villages, drawing inspiration from their designs and creating unique fashion pieces.

Additionally, Akshata is a Trustee at Claremont McKenna College, contributing to its governance and strategic direction. She has also held Director roles at New & Lingwood, a luxury menswear brand, and Digme Fitness, an innovative fitness studio. Her passion for education is evident through her role as a Board Member at the Exploratorium, a renowned science museum

Lastly, as Marketing Director at Tendris USA Inc., she focused on designing strategies for sustainable products, including an LED light bulb and a carbon-offsetting credit card. Akshata’s diverse experience reflects her commitment to supporting businesses, education, sustainability, and fashion, making a positive impact across various industries.

Properties owned by the couple

Akshata Murty is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Conservative Party. The couple shares two daughters named Krishna and Anoushka. They are known to own multiple properties, including a £7 million house in Kensington, where they reside when not at 11 Downing Street. Their other residence includes a country house in Yorkshire, located in Rishi’s constituency, known as Kirby Sigston Manor. This grand property features a pool and gym, showcasing their luxurious lifestyle.

The Best-Dressed and beyond

Akshata Murty’s sartorial choices are not just a stroke of luck; they are a statement of confidence and style. When she graced the G7 summit in Japan alongside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, she rocked a bold pink top paired with bright green trousers, making a memorable impression on the world leaders. And that wasn’t all; she made heads turn at the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey, looking nothing short of regal in a beautiful blue dress and a chic black fascinator.

Net worth

Enough with the suspense; let’s talk numbers. Akshata Murty and her husband Rishi Sunak are a financial powerhouse, and their combined net worth of a staggering £730 million (approximately US$830 million) puts them at the 222nd spot on the Sunday Times Rich List for 2022. Yes, you read that right! Akshata holds a 0.93-percent stake in Infosys, the very company her father co-founded, adding to her fortune. But that’s not all; she’s got her hands on shares in various British businesses, further boosting her wealth.

Akshata Murty is a true trailblazer, blending her love for fashion with her business acumen to create a life that dazzles and inspires. From topping the best-dressed list in the UK to co-founding successful ventures and amassing a staggering net worth, she exemplifies the perfect fusion of style and substance. As the First Lady of the UK and a leading figure in the business world, Akshata Murty continues to set new standards, proving that being fabulous isn’t just about what you wear; it’s about what you do and who you are.