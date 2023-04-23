Meet Akriti Chopra, Co-Founder of Zomato who earned Rs 149 crore ESOP; Know about her life, net worth & more

Akriti Chopra is the co-founder of Zomato, an online food aggregator service in India. She was appointed in June 2021 as the co-founder. In 2011, she joined Zomato as its Senior Manager of Finance of Operations.

Akriti Chopra’s career

In 2008, prior to joining Zomato, Akriti Chopra was working at PWC as an articled assistant. After working hard for almost a decade, Akriti Chopra was elevated as a co-founder of Zomato. The company has a current market cap of Rs 45590 crore. The entrepreneur was working as Zomato’s Vice-President of finance and operations when she was promoted.

Akriti Chopra’s education

Born in 1988, Akriti Chopra lives in Gurgaon. She did her schooling in Delhi and went to DPS, RK Puram. She went to Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi for her graduation.

Zomato’s IPO

Zomato came with its IPO in 2021 and the value of the ESOPs held by Akriti Chopra has been valued at Rs 149 crore. It is not clear if she sold those shares. As per reports, she was among the employees with the highest value of shares.

Akriti Chopra’s salary

In 2021, Akriti Chopra’s salary was Rs 1.63 crore per annum. For the unversed, she is married to the founder of Blinkit –Albinder Dhindsa. Blinkit was acquired by Zomato.