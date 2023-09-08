Meet Akash Todi: The man heading Kolkata-based Lux Industries and putting it on the world map; know the history of the brand and more

As India freed itself from the shackles of colonial rule, many Indians came up to cater to the needs of Indians solely to retain their Indian-ness. One such brand that has stood the test of time, was Lux Industries, which manufactures innerwear for men and is till date a preferred brand by men all over the country. The company, which Giridhari Lal Todi founded in 1957 as Biswanath Hosiery Mills, became Lux Industries Ltd. in 1995, ushering in a new era when his sons took over management. Lux soon rose to the top of everyone’s favourite innerwear brands in the nation. Ashok Modi is the man spearheading this multi-national brand presently and has proved his mettle as a leader.

The beginning of Lux

In 1875, Girdharilal Todi started a brand with the vision of starting a brand that catered to Indians specifically. The brand started under the name of Biswanath Hosiery Mills. The business was taken forward by a second generation of entrepreneurs with assured management control, from 1964. The brand soon gained popularity and was emerging to be a favourite of Indians. And in 1992, they unveiled their first television advertisement ‘Ye Andar Ki Baat Hai’, featuring Sunny Deol. The tagline is still in trend in contemporary times and was an iconic tagline that the audience could immediately relate to the brand.

Ashok Todi’s leadership

The Chairman of the Company is Ashok Kumar Todi, the late Girdharilal Todi’s son and a graduate in commerce. His forte is marketing the company’s products and developing various policies for the growth and expansion of the business across India. He comes from a distinguished family that has been active in the innerwear business for more than 50 years. He has rekindled the investigation of fresh plans for merchants, distributors, and customers. Mr. Ashok Kumar Todi has ties to a number of charitable organisations in India.

In 1993, Lux went overseas and they started exporting products to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In 1995, the i incorporation of Lux Industries Limited as a Public Limited Company making Lux the flagship Company of the group opened doors to new opportunities for them. As business spread to nooks and corners of the country, in 1998, they inaugurated their Delhi office.

Over the years, Lux has managed to bring on board some of the biggest names from B-Town as their ambassador, in 2010, the kind of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was the face of ONN, a new launch of Lux.

Lux Industries expanded its portfolio and in 2012 launched the women’s leggings brand Lyra, which turned this unique article of bottom wear into one of the outstanding success stories for the business.

Lux Industries has been successful in establishing themselves in the market as a brand that has lived up to the needs of Indians and stood the test of time to be the number one choice of most!