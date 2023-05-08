Meet Ajay Piramal, the man behind the Pharma giant and Mukesh Ambani’s relative; Know about his lifestyle, journey & net worth

Ajay Gopikisan Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group, a conglomerate with interests in pharmaceutical, healthcare analytics, real estate, financial services, and glass packaging. Anand Piramal, his son, is married to Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani.

Ajay Piramal’s real estate investments

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal own a luxurious house spread over 50,000 square feet. The Rs 450 crore house is 11 meters high. Gulita has three basements – The first has a garden, the second has a swimming pool and the third has parking facilities. In 2012, Ajay Piramal bought the property from Hindustan Unilever. For the unversed, the tycoon had hired an engineering firm from London to remodel the house.

Ajay Piramal’s career

In 1977, at the age of 22, Ajay Piramal decided to enter this family’s textile business. He started his pharmaceutical empire. Piramal Enterprises deals in health and financial services. In 1934, his grandfather Piramal Chatrabhuj founded the textile business.

Ajay Piramal acquired Nicholas Laboratories in 1987. He sold his formulations for $3.8 billion to Abbott Labs in 2010.

Ajay Piramal’s family

For the unversed, Ajay Piramal’s older brother Dilip owns the leading luggage maker VIP. Urvi Piramal, his sister-in-law, is behind the Peninsula Land. Ajay Piramal’s wife Swati is the vice-chairman of the group. His children – Nandini and Anand Piramal are on the group’s board.

Ajay Piramal’s education

He went to Mumbai University for his MBA.

Ajay Piramal’s net worth

Ajay Piramal’s current net worth is 3 billion dollars, Forbes reported.