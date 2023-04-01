scorecardresearch
Meet Ajay Banga, the sole nominee to lead World Bank; He used to earn over Rs 5 million per day – Know about his life, net worth & career

Ajay Banga started his career with Nestle in 1981 and then worked at Pepsico. He was also a part of Citigroup.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Who is Ajay Banga? Know everything about him

Ajay Banga, the American pick to lead the World Bank, was the only candidate nominated for the position, the bank confirmed. He was nominated by US President Joe Biden on February 23.

Ajay Banga’s education

Ajay Banga completed his schooling at Hyderabad Public School. He then went to Delhi University for his graduation. He is also an IIM-A alumnus. Joe Biden wants him to head either of the two top financial institutions of the world – the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. In 2016, he was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Ajay Banga’s career

Ajay Banga started his career with Nestle in 1981 and then worked at Pepsico. He was also a part of Citigroup.

In 2010, Ajay Banga was appointed as President and CEO at MasterCard. He was also a member of the Board of Directors. In 2020, he took over as the Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Currently, he serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic, a private equity company.

Ajay Banga’s net worth and salary

In 2021, Ajay Banga’s net worth was $206 million (Rs 17 billion), CNBS reported. He owns Mastercard stocks worth $113,123,489.

As per reports, Ajay Banga was taking home a salary of $23,250,000 (Rs 1.92 billion) every year at Mastercard, which means he was earning Rs 5.2 million per day.

First published on: 01-04-2023 at 10:15 IST

