Meet Aditya Chopra: The leading man of Yash Raj Films, who shaped modern day Hindi cinema; know about him, his net worth, family, and lifestyle

Raj spreads his arms and we see Simran running through “sarson ka khet” to meet him in the iconic song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Jaana Sanam’ playing in the background — a scene etched forever in the hearts of Bollywood lovers that is still talked about after 28 years of its release. And the man behind it, Aditya Chopra lovingly called Adi in B-town. Following his father’s footsteps, Aditya Chopra created an empire of his own. He is the man who redefined the genre of romance in Bollywood. He is the magician behind the camera, who rarely makes a public appearance but his films do surely do the talking.

While the late filmmaker Yash Chopra created Yash Raj Films in 1970, it is Aditya Chopra who has taken the company to new heights and made it the largest banner in the country today. Aditya Chopra is a force to be reckoned with, having introduced some of India’s biggest actors and produced some of the highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.

Aditya Chopra’s early life

Chopra was born on May 21, 1971, as the older son of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra. From Bombay Scottish School, he completed his official schooling and earned his. He graduated from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

The Chopra family

Chopra began his film career as an assistant director at the age of 18, working alongside his father on films such as Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), and Darr (1993). He also penned his first screenplays for his father’s Parampara (1992) and his mother’s independently produced picture Aaina (1993), the first film he worked on that was not directed by his father.

Aditya Chopra’s breakthrough

Chopra began his solo career at the age of 23 with the all-time blockbuster romantic comedy-drama Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, for which he was the director and writer. Chopra wrote the script and his father, Yash Chopra, produced it under the YRF brand. The film shattered all records and become a blockbuster, giving Adi his big break. It ran in the theatres for the longest time in Indian cinema history and even made a comeback in 2021 and still received the same amount of love from the audience.

His next work was Mohabbatein in 2000, which was monumental for a variety of reasons. It was Amitabh Bachchan’s comeback film. It was also one of the year’s highest-grossing pictures and a musical hit and starred two of the greatest figures of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Aditya Chopra with his father (Source: Instagram)

Chopra had been running up the road to success and was unstoppable. He was a name that people couldn’t stop praising. He carried forward a legacy that was his father’s dream. In 2004, Chopra produced Hum Tum, Dhoom and Veer-Zaara (for which he was also the screenwriter) under the YRF banner. All three films went on to become major critical and commercial successes, earning more than ₹200 crore ($25 million) in the worldwide market. The films became the sixth, third and highest-grossing Indian films of 2004. The company won most of the Indian film awards in the year, with Veer-Zaara also winning the National Award.

He faced a series of ups and downs like anybody in show business, but 2023 is till now undoubtedly Adi’s year as the year opened with Pathaan, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen and making it the highest grossing films with $130 million worldwide, according to The Indian Express.

Aditya Chopra’s lifestyle and family

Aditya Chopra, a director, producer, screenwriter, and distributor, according to Lifestyle Asia, has an estimated net worth of Rs 6,504 crores approx.

Being the current Chairman of Yash Raj Films, India’s largest film studio Chopra has been monumental in. According to Lifestyle Asia, Yash Raj Films is valued at more than Rs 10,000 crores. This figure stems from Disney’s intention to acquire a 49% share in the company for Rs 2500 crores in 2009. This resulted in a firm valuation of Rs 5,000 crores.

Adi Chopra is wedded to Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee and have a daughter, Adira.