Meet Abhay Soi, Max Healthcare’s Chairman-MD, who has a net worth of USD 1.2 billion; Know about his lifestyle, education & more

Abhay Soi is chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare Institute, India’s second-largest listed hospital chain by revenue. He has been named Forbes India’s ‘Entrepreneur of the Year 2023. His exceptional leadership has propelled Max Healthcare’s growth trajectory, driven innovation, and delivered world-class healthcare services to patients.

Abhay Soi’s career

Abhay Soi began his career as a restructuring professional with Arthur Andersen where he led their financial restructuring business and was subsequently part of the restructuring practice of E&Y and KPMG. In 2010, he got his entrepreneurial break and turned a 650-bed hospital in Delhi into Radiant Life Care. In June 2020, this life care was merged with Max. Now, it is the second-largest hospital company in India in terms of revenue.

Abhay Soi education

Abhay Soi did his MBA from European University, Belgium, and has a Bachelors degree in Arts from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

Abhay Soni’s net worth and assets

Abhay Soi’s net worth is $1.2 billion, as per Forbes. In 2019, he purchased two flats on the 36th and 37th floor in Three Sixty West apartments on Dr Annie Besant Road in Mumbai. While he shelled out Rs 54 crore, Taruna Soi spent Rs 57.25 crore for the other flat. As per reports, Abhay Soi also owns 10 car parks in the building.