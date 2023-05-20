Meet Abhay Firodia, Chairman, Force Motors Ltd: Know about his business empire, journey & net worth

Abhay Firodia is the chairman of Force Motors, makers of SUVs, vans, tractors, pickup trucks, and privately held auto parts firm Jayahind Industries. The company also produces engines for luxurious cars like Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Rolls Royce.

Abhay Firodia’s journey and career

Earlier known as Bajaj Tempo, the company is run by Abhay Firodia’s son Prasan since 2009. His late father Navalmal Firodia founded the company in 1958. He had a fallout with the Bajaj family in 1968 after a bitter feud. In 1975, Abhay Firodia joined the company. Currently, he is serving as the chairman of Force Motors and various other group companies.

For the unversed, Abhay Firodia is building a museum that spotlights the history, philosophy, and culture of the Jain community in India.

Abhay Firodia’s education

Abhay Firodia did his schooling in Gwalior. He then went to Fergusson College in Pune to pursue graduation.

Abhay Firodia’s net worth

Abhay Firodia has an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion, as per Forbes. The majority of his wealth comes from stakes he still holds in various Bajaj companies including Bajaj Auto.