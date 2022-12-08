Meet AAP’s Bobi Kinnar, only transgender to win MCD polls from Sultanpuri; All you need to know

As AAP has swept away the majority of seats in Delhi MCD elections, we also saw something that will change the game for the transgender community in Delhi. In a first, Bobi Kinnar carved her name in history by becoming the first transgender member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and lone transgender candidate from Sultanpuri-A ward, Bobi Kinnar defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes in the Delhi MCD Elections.

Who is Bobi Kinnar?

Born and raised in Delhi’s Sultanpur area, Bobi Kinnar had a rough childhood and life. However, that couldn’t stop her from achieving her dreams.

Bobi was bullied and harassed for her sexuality in school. At the age of 15, she was abandoned by her family and was given away to a transgender community guru. Now, Bobi Kinnar is said to be in touch with her mother.

She used to dance and sing at weddings to earn money. At the age of 22, Bobi Kinnar joined an NGO where she learned to read and write. She began her career as a social activist and helped women trapped in bad marriages, underprivileged children and transpersons.

Her political journey:

Bobi Kinnar started her political journey roughly around the time of the Anna Hazare movement in 2011; the same movement that catapulted Arvind Kejriwal to fame. Before contesting the MCD polls on an AAP ticket, Bobi Kinnar previously contested the 2017 elections as an independent candidate.Bobi Kinnar is also the president of the Delhi unit of the Hindu Yuva Samaj Ekta Awam Anti-Terrorism Committee.