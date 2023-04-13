Meet Aadit Palicha & Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto founders who dropped out of college to build a start-up; Know about their life and net worth

If you want to become a successful entrepreneur and own a start-up, you must take risks. In 2020, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra from Mumbai managed to do that when they decided to drop out of Stanford University and launch a company – Zepto. They had no idea that they’ll become successful in no time. They were just 19 years old when they took that decision.

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra were quick enough to understand the market and realized that there was a high demand for groceries and other everyday utility products following the rise in Covid-19 cases and the pandemic.

In May 2022, Zepto managed to acquire $200 million from a transaction that was handled by YC Continuity Fund. After the financing, Zepto’s valuation nearly doubled to reach $900 million. In December 2022, the company had a value of $570 million.

How did Zepto’s success journey begin?

During the second wave of the pandemic, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra decided to start an online grocery delivery app. They started as KiranaKart and tied up with grocery stores to deliver products to people.

The two entrepreneurs managed to acquire $60 million in fundraising under the name Zepto in November 2021. Zepto promised delivery of groceries in 10 minutes. It eventually received an additional $100 million in fundraising. This raised Zepto’s valuation to $570 million.

In May 2022, the company got $200 million in finance which further increased its value to $900 million.

Know Aadit Palicha

Aadit Palich belongs to Mumbai and he went to Stanford to pursue a degree in computer engineering before quitting to launch Zepto. For the unversed, Zepto is not Aadit Palich’s first entrepreneurial venture – When he was just 17, he launched GoPool. He has also the man behind the AI project PryvaSee.

Know Kaivalya Vohra

Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto’s chief technology officer, also went to Stanford University to pursue a degree in computer engineering, but just like Aadit Palich, he also realized his potential and decided to start Zepto. The two made it to the Hurun India’s Future Unicorn Index 2022 list.

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra’s net worth

As per the 2022 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List, Aadit Palicha has a net worth of about Rs 1,200 crore. Kaivalya Vohra, on the other hand, has a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.