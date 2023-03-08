Meet 6 richest women in India, know about their net worth and how they make their crores

Billionaires are undoubtedly the most powerful people on Earth and they play major roles in almost everything – From international politics and media to philanthropy and scientific innovation. Having said that, women entrepreneurs are taking the game to another level with their hard work and skills. Hailing from different backgrounds, these women are doing successfully across some top-performing industry segments. Here’s a list of the richest women in India with massive net worth. Take a look:

Savitri Jindal – OP Jindal Group

Savitri Jindal, the chairperson of The Jindal Group took over the position after the death of her husband, Om Prakash Jindal. He was the founder. Savitri Jindal’s four sons manage each of the divisions of the company. As per reports, the revenue of the company quadrupled after she took charge. Savitri Jindal was elected as a cabinet minister for the Haryana Government in 2013. She held the office for Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management, Consolidation, Rehabilitation and Housing as well as the Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Housing.

Net Worth: 1,690 crores USD

Also Read Falguni Nayar to Roshni Nadar, Indian women who are running top companies and have massive net worth

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw – Biocon

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is one of the richest self-made women entrepreneurs in India. In 1978, she founded the country’s largest biopharmaceutical firm Biocon. The company was the first to get approval from the USFDA for two drugs used in cancer treatments. That’s not all, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also invested in research infrastructure, that helps Biocon be an R&D-based biotech firm. She is also a philanthropist who launched The Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, which aims to offer affordable cancer care.

Net worth: 220 crores USD

Smita Crishna-Godrej – Godrej Group

The third-generation heir of the Godrej Family, Smita Crishna-Godrej has a one-fifth stake in the family’s assets, along with her brothers. Daughter of Naval Godrej, she is married to well-known theatre actor Vijay Crishna.

Net Worth: 2.5 billion USD

Mallika Srinivasan – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Mallika Srinivasan is the Chairperson and CEO of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE). It’s the world’s third-largest tractor maker. She sits on the Board of AGCO Corporation – United States, Tata Steel Limited, and Tata Global Beverages Limited.

Net worth (Amalgamation Group family): 2.89 billion USD

Also Read From Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra to Gautam Adani and Azim Premji, a look at how top business tycoons looked like as kids

Leena Tewari – USV India

Leena Tewari, the heir of the pharma giant, USV India, which was set up by her father Vithal Gandhi in 1961, in tandem with Revlon, is one of the richest women in India. As per reports, USV India churns out $449 million in revenue, specialising in diabetic and cardiovascular drugs.

Net Worth: 3.7 billion USD

Anu Aga – Thermax

Having started her career in the Human Resources department of her husband, Rohinton Aga’s energy and environment engineering business, Thermax, Anu Aga is the chairperson of the company. In 2004, she decided to retire and her daughter Meher Pudumjee has taken over. Anu Aga is also a social worker and the current chairperson of Teach for India. However, even though she is now only on the Board of Directors of Thermax, she owns a 62% stake in the company.

Net Worth: 200 crore USD