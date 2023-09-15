Meet 6 existing Indian Prince and know about their luxurious life, expensive assets, and magnificent palaces

Royal families in India have existed for decades, though their rule over the country has taken a backseat, the families’ opulence, grandeur, and immense wealth are still making headlines. The royal descendants, the Prince of famous dynasties reside in larger-than-life palaces and possess ridiculously expensive items. Here are five Prince and their uber-rich lifestyle:

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, the most prosperous, and well-known young Indian royal on this list, emanates the contemporary air of a prince. He was only 13 when he was crowned the King of Jaipur in 2011, and in 2018, Business Insider described him as a wealthy king. Singh’s Instagram is evidence of his remarkable sense of style, which he cultivates through frequent attendance at the fashion weeks in Paris and Milan.

Intriguingly, Singh also walked the runway in Milan, Italy in 2018 for Dolce and Gabbana fashion presentations. Padmanabh Singh is an accomplished Polo player who lives at the City Palace in Jaipur. According to Architectural Digest, Polo is his “biggest passion.” Padmanabh Singh was born on July 2, 1998, in New Delhi to politician Diya Kumari and Maharaja Narendra Singh. He had his education at Millfield, a public school in Street, Somerset, England, as well as Mayo College in Ajmer, India. He was on Forbes 30 under 30 list as he served as captain of the Indian Polo Team in England.

Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia

Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia is the legitimate heir to the Scindia family of Gwalior and a young man with a Yale University degree. He is the son of Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, a member of the Indian Parliament who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party. While his father feeds the politician in him, his mother, Priyadarshini Scindia, was named one of the country’s 50 most attractive women, as per GQ reports.

The young prince, who has been participating in rallies with his father since he was 13, resides at the Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, which is one of the country’s most opulent homes and occupies 40 acres of land.

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh

Yuvraj Shivraj Singh, a member of the Rathore dynasty that ruled Jodhpur, and the son of Gaj Singh who currently resides at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which is being leased to the Taj Hotels Group at the moment. The 26-acre property served as the location of choice for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s lavish Indian wedding.

It’s noteworthy that Shivraj Singh played Polo while attending Eton University before transferring to Oxford Brookes University to earn a degree in business administration.

Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the monarch of the kingdom of Mysore and the reigning monarch of the Wadiyar family, resides at the opulent Mysore palace, one that was completely destroyed by fire in 1896 and rebuilt in 1912. 72 acres make up the magnificent property! Yaduveer, who was crowned king at the age of 23, currently maintains a significant political role in Mysore. He has degrees in economics and English language as well.

Yuvraj Lakshya Raj Singh Mewar

Another Indian prince who leads an amazing life is Lakshya Raj Singh Mewar. The prince, who resides in the opulent Udaipur City Palace, is also in charge of several five-star hotels run by the RH Group of Hotels. The Indian prince is frequently spotted visiting different parts of the world, socialising with famous people, and going to fancy events. When in India, he frequently travels in Rolls Royce, BMWs, or an open horse carriage that is custom-made to make a grand entrance.

Saif Ali Khan

The Nawabs were able to administer the kingdom of Pataudi, with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi serving as the final nominal ruler. Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Ali Khan were born to His Royal Highness, who was also the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

The Pataudi Palace is also owned by Saif Ali Khan. The Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, spans 10 acres and has served as the residence of many Pataudi dynasty members.