Meet 23-year-old Anubhav Dubey, the entrepreneur who couldn’t crack IITs, IIMs or UPSE but brews a Rs 150 crore ‘Chai-Sutta Bar’

You might have hanged out with your friends in the one of country’s most trendiest café chains Chai Sutta Bar at least once in you life, if your city has a Chai Sutta bar outlet. Before 2016, no one would have imagined selling tea to be such a huge business.

People have a mentality that success only comes after getting into IITs, IIMs or crack UPSE, however, the story of Anubhav Dubey tells us otherwise. This is a story of a man who transformed the selling tea into a multi-crore business completely.

Co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar, Anubhav Dubey’s journey stands out as an inspiring tale of resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit. Despite failing to crack exams for renowned institutions like IIT, IIM, and UPSC, Anubhav Dubey, along with his co-founder Anand Nayak, went on to create Chai Sutta Bar, one of India’s trendiest café chains. Today, with a thriving business that has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, Anubhav Dubey proves that passion and perseverance can lead to extraordinary success.

From Struggles to Opportunities

Anubhav Dubey was born in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in 1996. Anubhav Dubey’s entrepreneurial journey was not conventional. Despite being in a business-oriented family, he faced the pressure to pursue a different path as his father envisioned him becoming an IAS officer, leading Anubhav to prepare for UPSC exams in Delhi. However, fate had other plans. Failing the all the competitive exams made Anubhav realize that he was meant for business rather than a 9 to 6 job.

source: Instagram

Undeterred by setbacks, Anubhav decided to embark on a new path. In 2016, he partnered with Anand Nayak, a fellow B.Com graduate, and set out to create a unique business venture. Despite limited funds, the duo managed to arrange Rs 3 lakhs to start their tea business. The first Chai Sutta Bar outlet opened its doors opposite a girls’ hostel in Indore, offering a distinct experience to tea enthusiasts.

The Rise of Chai Sutta Bar

Chai Sutta Bar’s success can be attributed to its innovative concept of serving ‘Taste The Kulhad Chai’ in a bar-like environment, where smoking is strictly prohibited, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to health and well-being. By combining rich Indian culture with a modern touch, Chai Sutta Bar has become the go-to destination for tea enthusiasts across the nation and beyond.

Source: Chai Sutta Bar

The tea selling franchise, in their initial days, were void of money for other important aspects to make a startup successful—marketing, interior design and branding. With what little they could collect, they designed and established the kulhad chai’s the first outlet, adjacent to a hostel in Indore, with borrowed items from friends and second-hand furniture. These young entreprenuers proved that money is not a big factor for branding—a simple idea, an idea that would resonate with people could be a game changer. Thus, without putting much thought, they picked up a worthless piece of wood and wrote the name “Chai Sutta Bar” by hand, the name and the theme that, as we know, resonated with youth quite well.

Source: Chai Sutta Bar

The initial days were challenging for Anubhav and Anand as they faced tough competition and limited resources. However, they refused to give up. Combining their entrepreneurial spirit with the popularity of tea in Indore, they introduced ‘Chai’ in Kulhads, traditional earthen cups, and offered a diverse range of 20 flavors. Their unique approach and commitment to quality quickly attracted a growing customer base, especially college-goers.

Through word-of-mouth marketing, the popularity of Chai Sutta Bar spread like wildfire. Customers were drawn to the bar-like setting where smoking was strictly prohibited, emphasizing the brand’s focus on health. The company’s mission to serve chai in an environment-friendly way aligned perfectly with the aspirations of the youth.

Expanding Horizons

Chai Sutta Bar’s success knew no bounds. From its humble beginnings, the brand has rapidly expanded its footprint, opening 165 outlets across 195+ cities in India, Dubai, and Oman. This phenomenal growth has turned Chai Sutta Bar into the largest Kulhad Tea Franchise in India.

The company’s commitment to the environment is not limited to serving tea in kulhads alone. Chai Sutta Bar has also created opportunities for 250 potter families who produce kulhads for their outlets, ensuring sustainable business practices that benefit local communities.

Source: Chai sutta bar

The turn over of the company is Rs 150 crores this year, reported by Dna.

Chai Sutta Bar’s focus on environmentally friendly practices, such as serving tea in traditional kulhads and supporting local potter families, showcases its commitment to sustainability and community development.

The Impact

Anubhav Dubey’s journey serves as an inspiration and as a motivational speaker for aspiring entrepreneurs and those facing setbacks in their chosen paths. His story proves that failure is not the end but an opportunity for growth and reinvention. By leveraging his passion for tea and his understanding of the market, Anubhav has not only built a thriving business but has also created employment opportunities and embraced sustainable practices.

source: Twitter

Anubhav Dubey’s remarkable journey from facing setbacks in academic pursuits to becoming the co-founder of Chai Sutta Bar, a thriving 100-crore company, is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and the ability to spot opportunities where others may see obstacles. Despite not making it into prestigious institutions like IIT, IIM, or UPSC, Anubhav’s entrepreneurial spirit allowed him to create a unique brand that resonates with the youth of India.

As Chai Sutta Bar continues to grow and leave its mark on the Indian café scene, Anubhav Dubey’s journey will remain an inspiration for generations to come. His story encourages us to chase our dreams, embrace our unique strengths, and create our own path to success, regardless of the challenges we may face along the way.