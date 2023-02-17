Meet 9 Indian business coaches helping billionaires with their businesses

It’s not easy to run a successful business all by yourself and you always need help. All billionaires have a business coach to help them with strategies and business plans. Getting a business coach is the best thing a company can do. Your coach is your success partner who can help you to stay on track, focus on your goals and get the best performance from yourself.

Role of a business coach:

Business coaches offer numerous strategies for entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals to develop. They are compensated and typically operate according to a set schedule in order to provide their clients with growth plans, tailored guidance, and actionable feedback that will boost business revenue, advance a client’s professional development, or both.

Here are 9 business coaches in India who can help a company see its future and move in the right direction.

Saurabh Kaushik – India’s Premier Business Coach Best for Legacy Business Owners

Saurabh is India’s Premier Business Coach, best known for helping industry leaders, celebrity entrepreneurs, and legacy business owners grow their businesses many folds through his private one-to-one business coaching. Over the last 16 years, his work has been embraced by top Fortune 500 leaders, leading business institutions, Unicorns, legacy business owners, and thousands of entrepreneurs around the country. He is widely known for helping turn-around businesses and delivering massive business growth (over 1000% YOY) for his esteemed coaching clients, organically.

Dr. Vivek Bindra – India’s Top Motivational Speaker & Business Coach Best for Entrepreneurs

Dr. Vivek Bindra is a thought leader, motivational speaker, leadership consultant, corporate trainer, and inspiring business coach who has set seven Guinness World Records for the most extensive webinars on a wide range of topics. He is also known for his leadership workshops, sales funnel, and motivational case studies on his YouTube channel to educate and impart strategies to budding entrepreneurs.

Dr. Ujjwal Patni – India’s Leading Motivational Speaker & Business Coach Best for SMEs

Dr. Ujjwal Patni is an international trainer, celebrated motivational author, and top business coach. He has inspired and motivated more than one million people throughout the globe by his free motivational videos on life and business in the Ujjwal Patni Show. His vision is to create a place among the finest all-time thinkers and reformers from India on the world map by transforming billions of ordinary people into excellent human beings.

Rahul Jain – Pioneer of Business Coaching in India & Best Coach for SMEs

Rahul Jain specializes in coaching business owners in the SME space to scale up their businesses to the next level. His style of coaching is highly effective for group coaching and the outcomes are always breath-taking in terms of revenue turnaround, profit maximization, business scalability, etc. Over the last 18 years, he has coached more than 20,000 business owners.

Suresh Mansharamani – Leading Sales & OKR Coach Best for MSMEs/SMEs

Suresh Mansharamani is a serial entrepreneur and the only well-known experienced Global OKR (Objective Key Results) coach and mentor to many Indian entrepreneurs. He has a real-life business experience of 42 plus years. His company was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the IPO was oversubscribed 300 times. He has travelled to over 50 countries and helped hundreds of organizations grow exponentially in a very short time.

Rajiv Talreja – Asia’s Leading Leadership Coach Best for Entrepreneurs

Rajiv Talreja is India’s Leading Business Transformation Coach and founder of Quantum Leap, a Corporate Training Company. From 2006 to 2014, he has built a clientele of 110 corporate organizations. and impacted the lives of more than 500,000 people over the last decade through his training programs building an exclusive Community of 1000+ entrepreneurs through his coaching programs.

Vikram Dhar – Leading NLP Coach Best for CXOs

Vikram is an International Coach Federation (ICF) Mentor Coach and a sought-after Award-winning Coach in Asia having trained participants from India, Dubai, USA, Canada, UK, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Australia, Philippines, Guatemala, Thailand, Sweden, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia, Israel, Slovakia, to name a few. He is regarded among the top 100 global coaches and was awarded the rising talent award by World Coaching Body in 2017.

Vandana Shah – Top Executive & Corporate Coach Best for Enterprises

Vandana Shah is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with International Coach Federation (ICF). As an Executive coach, she has to her credit over 3000 hours of intense coaching experience. She is a highly experienced and accepted coach in the corporate world. She burnt the midnight oil to ensure that “Chrrysallis” evolve as, a unique channel that enables the process of self-discovery and accelerates the journey towards growth for entrepreneurs, executives and corporates.

S.A Anand – Leading Coach Best for MSMEs/SMEs

Anand is a well-known motivational and public speaker from India. In less than two years, he has garnered ten honours. He has trained individuals from IIT, L&T, GGS (MNC), BOT VFX (MNC), and a variety of other world-class organisations. He has worked with various people, including models, actors, VIPs, VVIPs, CEOs, Advocates, Professionals, Students, Educators, and Doctors.