Meditation changes functional connectivity in the brain: Study

According to a study of PIB, researchers have found that consistent meditation modifies the functional connectivity in the brain. And it makes it easier to concentrate or meditate.



However, the study of yoga is very limited in scientific ways. As per EEG studies, it is found that a deep stage of meditation may increase theta and delta waves in the brain. These waves are caused during a relaxed stage but not in the sleeping stage.



On the other hand, a new study of the SATYAM programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) recommends that consistent practice reduces thalamocortical connection with the sensory regions of the brain. The findings were introduced at the Annual Meeting of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance.



The research team has observed brain activity with the help of MRI of expert meditators. The MRI was also done on the individuals who do not regularly practise meditation before, during, and after meditation.



The results of the research were studied by the Psychological and Brain Sciences Dept. at Boston University, School of Information Technology at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Mahajan Imaging Center – Delhi, and Dept. of Psychiatry at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences – Delhi. The institutions have approved the idea of Pratyahara and Dharana related to the withdrawal of sensory information. It underlined the significance of the various procedures which consolidate parts of Pratyahara and Dharana.

A weak effect was observed among the beginners, suggesting that the one-time effect of meditation is positive, but consistent practice makes it easier to meditate.