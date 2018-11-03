Mathura boy Ankur Gautam wins Mr India Manhunt 2018 title

There are many young talents who deserve an opportunity in the Bollywood but they need proper platforms to learn the required skills, said actor, director and film producer Arbaaz Khan in New Delhi. Arbaaz, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Jack & Dil, said this while judging Mr India Manhunt 2018 pageant.

Ankur Gautam, 25, won the ‘Mr India Manhunt 2018’ title which was organised by Skywalk Entertainment at The Umrao, Samalkha in the national capital. The event was attended by some of the prominent faces from different walks of the life including renowned celebrity pageant coach Lieutenant (Retd) Rita Gangwani, Big Boy Toyz (BBT) managing director Jatin Ahuja, Gurmeet Singh, Sanjeev Mittal, and others.

Contestants from different parts of India and also abroad, participated in the event. These contestants went through several tough rounds, including a question and answer session where they answered some very tricky questions asked by the ‘Jack and Dil’ actor Arbaaz and other judges. The first and second runner-ups of the event were Gurinderjeet Singh Hara and Mohit Singh, respectively.

“We all have one kind of talent or other and the only thing which makes a person successful is realizing his real talent. Events like this are providing youngsters with an opportunity to judge themselves. Some of them are very talented and a proper guidance can make them a star of tomorrow,” said Arbaaz – who plays a role of a possessive husband in the upcoming movie.

Manish Sahdev and Ankita Aggarwal of Skywalk Entertainment said that they have been working hard to polish the qualities of contestants year after year because of which celebrities like Arbaaz and others are coming forward voluntarily to judge the event.

Last year, Bollywood actor Tushar Kapoor and beauty expert Shahnaz Husain had judged the show.