Mat Kar Forward! Virat Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan join hands with TikTok to curb fake news

The video was shared by the cricketer on his Instagram account. (Screengrab)

Fighting misinformation: With India having been a witness to several crimes incited by spreading of fake news, for long there have been talks of the requirement to curb the misinformation. Taking that cause forward, TikTok roped in Virat Kohli, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana to make a video discouraging people from forwarding messages which can lead to hate crimes.

The video, titled “Mat Kar Forward”, starts by playing on words indicating the stars to be talking about coronavirus, in order to capture the attention of the audience, saying phrases like, “because of my cousin brother, my entire family has caught it”, “one by one, everyone will be affected”, “because of one careless touch, this can reach lakhs of people”, and “if this pandemic spreads, it will be hard to control it”. However, the video takes a quick turn and on the screen, Virat Kohli says that they are talking about those forwards, videos and messages which spread rumours and hatred among the community. He further said that these messages, too, are a virus for our society.

Giving examples, the celebrities talk about forwards like, “if you sleep facing the north, diabetes can be cured”, “see how some reckless people are ruining our country”, “sending this video to at least 10 other people would guarantee you getting a boy child”, and “this is the cure to cancer”. The celebrities go on to say that these videos should not be made in the first place, but if they are being made, they should definitely not be forwarded.

They ask users to think whenever they get some messages which they do not think is right, or could potentially harm someone, or contains information not verified by governmental authorities. They have also requested their fans to not forward such videos. By doing this, people would find that they are safe, others are safe and consequently the nation is safe, they said.

The video has been issued in public interest by video-sharing platform TikTok and was shared by the cricketer on his Instagram account.

Over the years, India has seen several incidents, majorly of mob lynching, caused due to rumours spread over social media platforms and messaging platforms like WhatsApp. To tackle this, the messaging app had, in 2018, reduced the number of people to whom a message could be forwarded at a time to five, and this number has been further reduced to one person in order to curb the spread of any misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.