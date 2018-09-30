Masterchef Australia’s Gary Mehigan partners with Nicobar, brings stylish cookware to India

Gary Mehigan

Gary Mehigan, one of the three famous judges of Masterchef Australia has partnered with Nicobar, a stylish and contemporary Indian brand, and brought out a collection of cookware which fuses Indian and Australian culture in its design, craft and application. One will find aboriginal art motifs on vessels created to mix Indian spices and brass lassi-makers that can also be used as cocktail shakers.

The spice boxes made with nautical specifications will entice every cook and the attractive accessories inspired by coral elements are sure to bring allure to the kitchen.

The collaboration is an introduction to brand new ideas blending the heritage of India with the modern culinary culture of Australia.

“When I’m at home, I love to cook and, together with my wife Mandy, love to entertain our friends. Mandy has created a beautiful atmosphere in our home with different design elements, mixing contemporary and traditional,” Mehigan says. “Those refined and sophisticated influences shine through in our first lifestyle collaboration for Nicobar, which also draws inspiration from the Indian home cooking”, he adds.

The collection of homeware is meant for simple meals cooked and enjoyed with loved ones. These cookware and bakeware which range between Rs 950-7200 has shades of sea and sand.

This particular collaboration is not only important for the culinary world in India and Australia but also for the diplomatic world in both the countries. The collaboration has been launched against the backdrop of the Australian festival—which kick-started earlier this month and will continue till March, next year, to deepen the bond between India and Australia via art, culture and business.

By Indrani Bose