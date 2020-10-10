Mask up, India! Bollywood joins PM Modi in new campaign against coronavirus

Since the first COVID-19 infection that was reported in India on January 30th, the corona surge remains unabated. (Reuters photo)

As India gears up for the festive season that starts with Navratri on October 17, authorities are also bracing for the fresh surge in the coronavirus cases. While many believe that that pandemic may result in muted celebrations, the officials are exhorting people to remain diligent about masks and social distancing. In a bid to re-energise the masses from the pandemic fatigue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched a new public campaign to create awareness about the dangers of coronavirus. In an appeal on Twitter, the Prime Minister asked the public to wear masks and wash hands regularly. He also urged people to practice social distancing more stringently.

Several Bollywood stars also joined the Prime Minister in the new public awareness programme. From Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, from Kriti Sanon to Tiger Shroff, Hindi film industry came forward and asked their fans to be more vigilant about the precautions. Since the first COVID-19 infection that was reported in India on January 30th, the corona surge remains unabated. The deadly virus that originated from China’s Wuhan has killed over one lakh Indians so far. India has also reported the maximum number of deaths in a single day for more than 15 days.

While the Centre and other nodal agencies have denied the community spread in the country, the experts have a different opinion. Population density combined with poor health infrastructure is posing a serious challenge for India. So far, home isolation has proven to be a game-changer. Big metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru are reporting new corona hotspots. Maharashtra remains on the top with the maximum number of cases.

The doctors also feel that people should not have high hopes from the corona vaccine.

Several reports have suggested that the vaccine will at best lower the chances of death due to organ failure. It won’t prevent the COVID-19 infection, it will just lessen the impact. Masks and avoiding crowds are the only way from saving oneself from COVID-19 infection. A recent study revealed that only 10% of the world population has been diagnosed with coronavirus. This means that majority of the people are still at risk.