Masaba Gupta, the designer who is changing the way we look at fashion cracks a Rs 90 crore deal; know about her brand, net worth and lifestyle

Fashion mogul, entrepreneur and actress, Masaba Gupta has done it all loud and proud. Born in 1989 to actress Neena Gupta and Viv Richards, the greatest batsman in cricket history, Masaba tried her hands on a number of things from tennis to dance and music until she discovered her love for fashion.

House of Masaba was started in 2009 and is now one of fastest growing fashion houses. The brand offers a quirky spin on contemporary fashion while fusing Gupta’s Indian and Caribbean origins. Recently, Masaba Gupta unveiled a bridal line. This includes vibrantly coloured lehengas with recognisable pop culture patterns in shiny gold. House of Masaba has carved a niche for itself with its bold unconventional designs and inclusive styles.

Masaba has also collaborated with artists and brands from all over the world. House of Masaba was officially licenced to produce clothing, jewellery, and other adornments HBO series for Game of Thrones during its premier in India. Apart from that she also collaborated with brands like Mayebelline, Samsung, and Levi’s.

The first Indian fashion designer to host a show on Instagram was reportedly Gupta. She asserts that about 60% of her sales are made through WhatsApp.

Masaba has also managed to blend her real with the reel as she started her own show called, “Masaba Masaba” on Netflix where she brought to the screens her personal life, her business and more. She lalso starred in an episode of Modern Love, Mumbai on Amazon Prime Videos.

Poster of Masaba Masaba

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) and the designer announced a strategic partnership earlier this year in which the latter would buy 51% of House of Masaba Lifestyle in order to “build a gen-next focused fashion and lifestyle business” under the Masaba brand.

The overall value of this majority offer is $12.14 million, according to CB INSIGHTS.The partnership has also set a target for annual sales of around Rs 500 crores over the next five years. This comes after ABFRL’s filing said that the label’s declared annual income for FY21 was Rs 14 crore. It has asserted that it has made Rs 30 crore so far this fiscal year.

Masaba started her own brand “LoveChild” a beauty brand which truly reflects her. Being a called a lovechild by many, in a statement she said, “I decided to own it and build a positive and wholesome feeling around the term.”

Masaba’s net worth is thought to be around Rs 110 crores, based on the success of the House of Masaba, her partnerships with a wide variety of brands, and her most recent venture into the world of acting.

Even with an impressive net worth Masaba has kept her personal space quite minimal and minimal with a touch of her quirky self. Her sea-facing house in Mumbai’s Juhu is worth Rs 10.41 crore, as per Square Feat India. From an all white aesthetic in her living room with ivory couches decorated with bold printed cushions and a white sophisticated coffee table to a chicly designed dining area; the house is a perfect blend of luxury and minimalism.

Masaba has travelled on the rocky road to success and is truly unstoppable and has revamped the fashion game around the world.